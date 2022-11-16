The 2022 Pike County Farm-City Committee’s annual Farm Day for all third graders in schools in Troy and Pike County was, once again, a great success. At Cattleman Park on Tuesday, more than 350 students had the opportunity to learn more about daily life on the farm. The third-graders visited the soil trailer and learned which animals and critters that are native to Pike County live underground. They had opportunities to have an up-close look, and even touch, a horse, a cow, a duck and to feel a fluff of cotton that had just been ginned. They learned about a tractor that was ready to work the field. The third-graders also learned how easily unmarked household products that are harmful can be mistaken for something “tasty and good.”

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO