Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade
The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
Troy Messenger
Togetherness and hope for future
The Lamar P. Higgins Ballroom at Troy University was packed Wednesday night for the 2022 Troy University ISCO Festival. And, to say everyone had a ball would be an understatement. “We had missed two ISCO Festivals because of COVID-19 and it was remarkable how the students pulled together to put...
Troy Messenger
Farm City Banquet honors Farm-City relationship
The Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Farm City Banquet Friday night at Cattleman Park. Traci Shaver, committee chair, welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for those who are contributing and supporting members of the Pike County farming community. The Farm-City Week theme is...
Troy Messenger
Third graders learn about life on the farm
The 2022 Pike County Farm-City Committee’s annual Farm Day for all third graders in schools in Troy and Pike County was, once again, a great success. At Cattleman Park on Tuesday, more than 350 students had the opportunity to learn more about daily life on the farm. The third-graders visited the soil trailer and learned which animals and critters that are native to Pike County live underground. They had opportunities to have an up-close look, and even touch, a horse, a cow, a duck and to feel a fluff of cotton that had just been ginned. They learned about a tractor that was ready to work the field. The third-graders also learned how easily unmarked household products that are harmful can be mistaken for something “tasty and good.”
Troy Messenger
Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win. Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Straughn on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-2) hit the road and dropped a game with Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers on Thursday night by a score of 51-34. Straughn jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and Pike was able to cut the lead to 28-20 at halftime. Straughn pulled away again in the third quarter, taking a 42-27 lead into the fourth quarter. Straughn outscored the Patriots 8-7 in the fourth, as well.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge council members receive certification
Brundidge City Council members, Byron Gaynor, Margaret Ross, Marilyn Rodgers and Latishia Hall have received professional designation by the League of Municipalities. The council members were recognized for their accomplishments at the League’s convention at Orange Beach on November 8. Gaynor, District 4; and Ross, District 3; have earned...
Troy Messenger
Patriots, Rebels compete in Tuesday night hoops action
Pike Liberal Arts School and Zion Chapel High School both competed in basketball action on Tuesday night. The Pike Patriots (0-2) traveled to Abbeville and dropped a 56-15 game. Pike hung tough with Abbeville in the first quarter, trailing 13-8 going into the second quarter, before Abbeville pulled away. “We...
Troy Messenger
Pike County falls to Mobile Christian in 3A Quarterfinals
The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) saw their season come to a close on Friday night in the Class 3A Quarterfinals, falling to the Mobile Christian Leopards (6-7) by a score of 27-7. Pike County struggled to move the ball all night and the combination of injuries, turnovers and penalties doomed...
Troy Messenger
Lady Bulldogs open basketball season on Thursday
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs are heading into the 2022-2023 basketball season, beginning this Thursday with tournament action in Luverne. The Lady Dawgs are coming off a 2021-2022 season in which Pike County won its third consecutive Area Championship and made it to the Southeast Regional Semifinals. PCHS coach Melissa White also wrapped up the season by earning a spot as the AHSAA North-South All-Star coach for the South.
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel varsity excited for basketball season
Both the Zion Chapel Rebels (1-0) and Lady Rebels (0-1) got the 2022-2023 basketball season off to a start this week with games against Dale County on Tuesday. The Rebels came away with a season-opening win in overtime by a score of 74-64 after dominating the overtime period. Junior Slade Grantham had a career night, scoring 31 points, while junior Jacob Chestnut added 18 points and junior Mason Stuart tallied 13 points. ZCHS coach Josh O’Neal pointed to those players as some of his leaders this season for a young Rebel team.
Troy Messenger
TRMC awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group
Troy Regional Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Troy Regional Medical Center’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “We are honored to receive an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade once again,” said Rick Smith,...
Troy Messenger
Trojans advance to the Sun Belt Semifinals
The Troy Trojans advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Tournament Semifinals with a 3-2 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Foley. Troy fell behind early, losing the first set 25-20, but responded by tying the match in the second set with...
Troy Messenger
Troy hosts ULM for regular season home finale
The Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1) wrap up the regular season home slate this Saturday, Nov. 19, at home against the ULM Warhawks (4-6, 3-3) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans continue to sit in first place of the Sun Belt West with South Alabama nipping at their heels, making the final two Sun Belt Conference games of the season that much more important. Troy and South Alabama both hold 5-1 conference records with Troy earning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jags. Troy hosts ULM this week and travels to Arkansas State (3-7, 1-5) next week, while South Alabama travels to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) this week and hosts Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4) next week.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
Troy Messenger
Trojans fall to San Francisco on the road
After dropping a road matchup to UCLA on Sunday, the Troy Trojans (2-2) women’s basketball team lost their second straight game to the San Francisco Dons (2-1) on Wednesday night by a score of 84-73. Troy struggled shooting out of the game with the Dons taking a 23-15 lead...
Troy Messenger
All In: Tough Trojans off to historic start
The Troy Trojans (3-0) are coming off one of the biggest regular season wins in school history this week against Florida State and are gearing up for a long road trip. Troy dominated the ACC’s Florida State on Monday, giving the Trojans’ their first win against a Power 5 school since 2012 and the school its first 3-0 start since 1992. That 1992-1993 team would go on to finish as Division II runner-up, the school’s final year before moving to Division I.
Troy Messenger
Troy hoops earns first 4-0 start in D-I school history
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team dominated the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) by a score of 73-54 on Thursday to earn the school’s first 4-0 start in the school’s Division I history. The matchup with Merrimack was the first game in the University of Montana’s Zootown Classic. Troy...
Troy Messenger
Trio of Trojan volleyball players earn All-Conference
The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2022 All-Sun Belt volleyball team on Tuesday and three Troy players made the team. Sophomore outside hitter Tori Hester and senior setter Amara Anderson both earned first-team honors, while junior middle hitter Julia Brooks earned second-team honors. It’s Anderson’s fourth consecutive All-Sun Belt recognition and third first-team honor, while this is Brooks’ second straight All-Sun Belt honor. This is also Hester’s first All-Sun Belt recognition in her young Trojan career.
Comments / 0