ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With inflation and skyrocketing food prices, food insecurity is a problem that many Tarrant County families are facing, especially during the holiday season. That's why the Tarrant Area Food Bank teamed up with several local organizations and companies to make sure thousands of Tarrant County families have a good Thanksgiving.The line was long, and the need was great outside AT&T stadium.Some waited hours in Arlington in an effort to help make their holiday season a little brighter"I saw that they were giving away turkeys and a few things for Thanksgiving and I came up here," said Jennifer Williams...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO