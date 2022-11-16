Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more information would be available tomorrow.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

