Irvington, AL

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

IRVINGTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more information would be available tomorrow.

Prichard Police looking for two suspects in shooting of 11-year-old

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

