ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

What bowl game will Ole Miss football make? Here are the projections

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKSJy_0jCKA0X900

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's bowl future is beginning to look more clear.

Many of the experts agree that the Rebels' most likely destination is the Citrus Bowl following their 30-24 loss to Alabama last week.

With the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) now preparing for a matchup with Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), here's a look at the full bowl picture with input from various prognosticators.

Citrus Bowl: Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 2

Who said it: Brett McMurphy (Action Network), Jerry Palm (CBS Sports), Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach (ESPN)

The Citrus Bowl is by far the most common choice for Ole Miss bowl destinations among the experts, and that would mean a first for the Rebels, who have never played in that bowl game before. This is the top SEC bowl tie-in outside of the New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

If the Citrus Bowl is indeed where coach Lane Kiffin and company end up, a Big Ten foe would likely await. Among the possible opponents are Illinois, Purdue and Penn State.

The Rebels have never played the Nittany Lions or Fighting Illini. Their only previous matchup with Purdue came in 1929, when the Boilermakers won 27-7.

NEW CHALLENGE:Ole Miss football bounced back once this season. A tougher challenge faces Lane Kiffin now

MBALLA:Why a healthy Josh Mballa means new possibilities for Ole Miss basketball

REFS:Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin creatively gives thoughts on Alabama game officiating

ReliaQuest Bowl: Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 2

Who said it: Erick Smith (USA TODAY)

You won't find many dissenting prognostications.

Smith offered one, dropping the Rebels one step further down the bowl totem pole to make a trip to Tampa on Jan. 2. A key tenant of this projection would be only one team from the SEC making the College Football Playoff, which knocks every other bowl-eligible team from the conference down one level on the bowl priority chart.

This outcome would also involve playing a Big Ten team. Smith projects that Ole Miss would play Illinois in this scenario.

The Rebels played in this contest — known previously as the Outback Bowl — in 2021, topping Indiana.

Is there room for upward movement?

Any scenario that would see Ole Miss play in a New Year's Six bowl game became pretty convoluted following its loss to Alabama.

That defeat moved the Rebels firmly into the fifth slot in the SEC priority list, and they'll need quite a bit of help to move up having lost to both Alabama and LSU — the two teams immediately above them in the SEC hierarchy.

Tennessee making the College Football Playoff would give the Rebels a last-second Hail Mary of sorts at the Cotton Bowl. They'd need to be the highest-ranked Power 5 team not already assigned to the playoffs or the New Year's Six for that.

Tennessee making the playoff and disaster striking Alabama and LSU — or both — would also open the door. Both of those teams have one SEC game remaining on their schedule, while LSU will play UAB and Alabama will host Austin Peay. Maybe an LSU defeat at Texas A&M and an obliteration at the hands of Georgia in the SEC Championship game would get that done.

If Ole Miss finishes ranked higher than either the Crimson Tide or the Tigers, the Orange Bowl would be in play if Tennessee makes the field of four. Penn State would also likely need to lose one of its final two games to make that happen.

In short: A New Year's Six trip is unlikely, but not entirely off the table if chaos ensues.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
Jameson Steward

Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg soccer trio sign college commitments

Photo: From left, Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross, and Asia Robinson, who signed college letters of intent to play at the next level. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Three important parts of the Lewisburg girls soccer program Friday officially declared where their playing careers will take them next season. Seniors Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross,...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Daily Mississippian

University food trucks race to keep up

Long lines occupy the University of Mississippi pathways as customers await their orders at the several food truck locations on campus. Hibachi, burritos and philly cheese steaks are only a few of the many options available to customers once lunch time comes around. Despite the variety of foods and the...
OXFORD, MS
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening

The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando still waiting on park tax result

Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
HERNANDO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family

The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
OXFORD, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy