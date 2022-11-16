Gov. Tate Reeves announces his priorities for the upcoming session

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation , outlining what some of his top priorities will be for the upcoming legislative session.

The recommendation, which Reeves released Tuesday, features sections eliminating the state income tax, fighting crime, workforce development, lowering costs, making changes to public education statutes and passing aspects of what Reeves calls "the new pro-life agenda."

One of the governor's biggest goals when legislators return Jan. 3 will be to eliminate the state income tax, just as he sought to do in the 2022 session. Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn supported a plan to gradually eliminate the state income tax, while Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and members of the state Senate instead supported a gradual reduction. Ultimately, Reeves and House Republicans settled for the largest tax cut in state history, but the governor was clear even then that the fight to eliminate the tax was not over.

"The deal agreed to by the House and Senate is a $500M+ tax cut. That’s good. I still believe we can and should eliminate the income tax. The fiscal environment is right. Sadly, the political environment in the MS Senate is not," Reeves tweeted at the time. "Strong action that will change our state for the better takes time and passionate partners. For transformative change, we need our state’s Lieutenant Governor to work with bold conservatives. This is a good step. It is a win at the beginning of this fight. It is not the end."

His recommendations released Tuesday included similar language.

"Last session, the fiscal and financial environment was right. Sadly, the political environment was not. This session, I hope that’s not the case," the document reads.

Reeves is also proposing changes to the state's education system, including a "Parents' Bill of Rights" and "Patriotic Education Fund," both of which the document says are in response to actions being taken in unnamed other states.

"It is shocking to me that in some corners of the country, the basic right of parents to determine their child’s education is ignored. Parents’ voices should not just be heard, it should be sought. It should reign. As long as I’m governor, it always will," Reeves said of the proposed parents' bill of rights through his recommendation.

The governor specifically linked the need for such legislation to transgender and nonbinary students seeking to be called pronouns that align with their identities.

"Too many school districts across the country have usurped the role of parents and decreed that they will impose new controversial, experimental social science experiments on children over the objections of parents. On decisions surrounding the usage of names, pronouns, or health matters, schools have an obligation to adhere to the will of parents. It is parents who have the ultimate responsibility for raising their children as they see fit. There is no place in our schools for policies that force students or teachers to refer to a child by a name or pronoun that fails to correspond with the biological sex on the child’s official record," the recommendation reads.

As for the "Patriotic Education Fund," which Reeves hopes the legislature will allocate $5 million towards, he said it is in response to activists pushing "an ahistorical ideology onto America’s children."

"These individuals push a factually inaccurate narrative about our nation’s history into the classroom, all so they can accumulate power by painting America as nothing more than a collective of colonizers," the document reads. "No country can survive if it raises its children to despise the inherent values upon which it was founded."

Other educational priorities include encouraging school districts to communicate and share successful strategies, allocate $1 million towards computer science initiatives and institute a school voucher program for children in foster care.

In another section of the recommendation, Reeves references a priority he has coined as the " new pro-life agenda ." Reeves first spoke of the need for a new pro-life agenda in June, in anticipation of the fall of Roe v. Wade and banning of abortion in Mississippi. Details on this agenda have remained scarce, until now.

"My goal is to make Mississippi the easiest place in the nation to raise a family," Reeves said in the recommendation.

Reeves recommends that the state institute a childcare tax credit "as long as we have an income tax." He would also like the legislature to allow parents to write childcare supplies off on their taxes.

The governor would also like to see the legislature double the size of the Pregnancy Resource Center Tax Credit from $3.5 million to $7 million. Pregnancy Resource Centers provide some healthcare services, parental training and other resources to mothers, but they have been criticized by abortion rights groups for discouraging abortion and at times spreading disinformation about the procedure.

Reeves is also proposing changes to the state's adoption and child support policies, among other legislative priorities that he says will help women, children and families.

A Senate study committee exploring these issues has met a number of times leading into session. According to testimony in those hearings, Mississippi is worst in the nation in maternal mortality and teen birth, and one of the worst in infant mortality.

In a section of the recommendations entitled "protecting Mississippians, punishing criminals," Reeves proposes further expansion of the Capitol Police force's budget by more than $4.5 million.

"In a short period of time, our Capitol Police officers have done a tremendous job of helping tackle pervasive crime in Jackson. Jacksonians deserve to feel safe in their capital city, and I’m thankful for the role that our officers have played in countering the rise of violent crime. This increase will help to make our city safer for its residents and visitors," Reeves said in the recommendation.

Reeves did not address the recent string of Capitol Police-involved shootings. Reeves already expanded the territory that the Capitol Police patrol. He did not address a further territorial expansion. The

The governor also made proposals that he said are aimed at increasing school safety. He is asking the legislature to institute the "Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program," which would pay school district employees $500 a month to be armed with a firearm during the school day and trained by the department of public safety to intervene in an active shooter event. The total cost of this program's initial rollout would be $5 million, according to the recommendation.

Reeves is also proposing a $1 million allocation for threat assessments to be conducted for every school in the state.

Lastly, Reeves would like discourage criminals from fleeing law enforcement by significantly increasing the penalty for that offense.

Reeves also included a number of priorities for healthcare, such as $1.6 million in funding to open two new mental health crisis stabilization centers, and an additional $2 million for other mental health projects.

In total, Reeves' recommended budget would be about 9.4% less than the budget currently in place for fiscal year 2023. Reeves said that the elimination of the state income tax "does not require cutting current state expenditures." Much of the budget decrease instead comes down to federal funds. The 2023 budget was the state's largest ever, with significant funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act earmarked for specific types of projects.

