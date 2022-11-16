Don't miss these concerts coming this weekend to the Jackson area

The holidays traditionally bring a wide variety of concerts, stage performances, and other seasonal entertainment to the Jackson metro area and 2022 promises to carry on that tradition full steam.

From opera to soul, rock to showtunes, and classical, country and Christmas classics, there will be something for everyone to enjoy between now and the new year.

Here is a roundup of some of the concerts and shows scheduled this weekend. Ticket information, unless otherwise listed, may be found via the individual venue websites or at visitjackson.com/events .

Nov. 17: Opera Unique at JSU

Opera Unique will perform at 7 p.m., Jackson State University Recital Hall. This program will feature JSU Alumni artists, GeDeane Graham, Edwin Davis, Tiffany Williams-Cole, and Gavin Hughes along with Dr. Karen Laubengayer as guest collaborative pianist. Performances will include a kaleidoscope of music gems including opera, musical theatre, jazz, gospel and more. General admission tickets are $15. Students are $5.

Nov. 18: Happy Landing at Duling Hall

Hailing from Oxford, the first-ever "Skate Folk" band is known for their crispy vocal harmonies, creative instrumental execution, and an energetic stage presence. Guests will include JSCO and Seth Power. Tickets are $15.

Nov. 19: Pre-Thanksgiving All Black Affair at the Jackson Convention Complex

The Jackson Convention Complex will host the 6 p.m. event billed as the "Sexiest Southern Soul Concert of the Year." The event will include performances from J-Wonn. Daddy's Girl, I Got This Record, Knee Deep, Lacee, Move Something, J'Cenae, I'll Be Down in a Minute, PCBand, Something Behind Ya, Kandi Janai, and That's My Kiddie. Tickets are $30.

Nov. 19: Joshua Ray Walker at Duling Hall

JOSHUA RAY WALKER; 8 p.m., Duling Hall. Like the Texas titans before him, Joshua Ray Walker "confidently blurs the lines between the personal and the universal, between fact and fiction, and between country music and the sundry sounds that orbit the genre," the Duling Hall billing says Special guest will be Margo Clicker. Tickets are $15.

Nov. 19: Bravo II - Resonant Hope at Thalia Mara Hall

Thalia Mara Hall is the site of Bravo II-Resonant Hope, which begins at 7:30. Presented by the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, the billing says the "haunting beauty of Debussy’s Sunken Cathedral sets the stage for a transformative journey inspired by the pairing of poet Terrance Hayes’ powerful words and the shimmering transcendence of Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral." In the spotlight, Sterling Elliott’s Dvorak Cello Concerto celebrates "humanity’s capacity to hope, heal, connect and triumph." Tickets start at $29.

A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. previews the evening’s music led by Dr. Timothy Coker, Professor Emeritus of Music at Millsaps.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Don't miss these concerts coming this weekend to the Jackson area