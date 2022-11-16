Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Troy Messenger
Third graders learn about life on the farm
The 2022 Pike County Farm-City Committee’s annual Farm Day for all third graders in schools in Troy and Pike County was, once again, a great success. At Cattleman Park on Tuesday, more than 350 students had the opportunity to learn more about daily life on the farm. The third-graders visited the soil trailer and learned which animals and critters that are native to Pike County live underground. They had opportunities to have an up-close look, and even touch, a horse, a cow, a duck and to feel a fluff of cotton that had just been ginned. They learned about a tractor that was ready to work the field. The third-graders also learned how easily unmarked household products that are harmful can be mistaken for something “tasty and good.”
Renaming of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis schools will be first to test Alabama monuments law
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
WTOK-TV
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Troy Messenger
Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win. Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took...
Troy Messenger
Togetherness and hope for future
The Lamar P. Higgins Ballroom at Troy University was packed Wednesday night for the 2022 Troy University ISCO Festival. And, to say everyone had a ball would be an understatement. “We had missed two ISCO Festivals because of COVID-19 and it was remarkable how the students pulled together to put...
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
Troy Messenger
Pike County falls to Mobile Christian in 3A Quarterfinals
The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) saw their season come to a close on Friday night in the Class 3A Quarterfinals, falling to the Mobile Christian Leopards (6-7) by a score of 27-7. Pike County struggled to move the ball all night and the combination of injuries, turnovers and penalties doomed...
Troy Messenger
An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade
The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for...
