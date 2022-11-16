ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Troy Messenger

Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member

Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Third graders learn about life on the farm

The 2022 Pike County Farm-City Committee’s annual Farm Day for all third graders in schools in Troy and Pike County was, once again, a great success. At Cattleman Park on Tuesday, more than 350 students had the opportunity to learn more about daily life on the farm. The third-graders visited the soil trailer and learned which animals and critters that are native to Pike County live underground. They had opportunities to have an up-close look, and even touch, a horse, a cow, a duck and to feel a fluff of cotton that had just been ginned. They learned about a tractor that was ready to work the field. The third-graders also learned how easily unmarked household products that are harmful can be mistaken for something “tasty and good.”
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
MILLBROOK, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win. Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Togetherness and hope for future

The Lamar P. Higgins Ballroom at Troy University was packed Wednesday night for the 2022 Troy University ISCO Festival. And, to say everyone had a ball would be an understatement. “We had missed two ISCO Festivals because of COVID-19 and it was remarkable how the students pulled together to put...
TROY, AL
WSFA

3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Thanksgiving garbage collection changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wtvy.com

Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County falls to Mobile Christian in 3A Quarterfinals

The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) saw their season come to a close on Friday night in the Class 3A Quarterfinals, falling to the Mobile Christian Leopards (6-7) by a score of 27-7. Pike County struggled to move the ball all night and the combination of injuries, turnovers and penalties doomed...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade

The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
TROY, AL

