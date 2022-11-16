ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kermit Davis provides update on injured Ole Miss basketball star Daeshun Ruffin

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473hPO_0jCK9nvl00

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball has gone three games without injured sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin to start the season, and it will have to endure at least one more without an important piece.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis said following a 70-58 victory over Chattanooga (1-2) on Tuesday that Ruffin won't be available when Ole Miss (3-0) hosts Tennessee-Martin (2-2) on Friday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+).

Ruffin suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, having averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists per game as a freshman.

Ole Miss begins a stretch of three games in four days next Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, beginning with a clash against Stanford. Davis is hopeful Ruffin will be available then.

"Everything is improving," Davis said. "I'll emphasize again, all the ligaments are great, it's just this bone bruise. It's getting better. We'll keep our fingers crossed for Orlando, but he won't be available for Friday night."

Davis and the Rebels have turned to youth in Ruffin's stead, with freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell stepping up to play big minutes at guard.

Those two combined for 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting Tuesday in what was a tight game against the Mocs before Matthew Murrell took over, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half.

Murrell said he hasn't necessarily looked to score more in Ruffin's absence. In fact, he believes Ruffin's return will help him keep his hot scoring start to the season going.

"I credit guys like TJ and Amaree, stepping up to fill that one spot," Murrell said. "I feel like they're helping fill that role. Ruffin's coming back, I feel like he's going to actually make it easier for me because he creates off the dribble."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ben Napier, HGTV star and Ole Miss fan, weighs in on Lane Kiffin's future

Lane Kiffin has been among the hottest topics in college football as of late not only because of the rate pop success he has had as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, but because his name has consistently swirled around in the rumor mill as the Auburn head coaching search continues.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg soccer trio sign college commitments

Photo: From left, Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross, and Asia Robinson, who signed college letters of intent to play at the next level. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Three important parts of the Lewisburg girls soccer program Friday officially declared where their playing careers will take them next season. Seniors Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross,...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
livability.com

Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live

A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
OXFORD, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
Magnolia State Live

It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening

The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family

The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch voluntary annexation request to move ahead

A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando still waiting on park tax result

Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
HERNANDO, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy