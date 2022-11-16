Kermit Davis provides update on injured Ole Miss basketball star Daeshun Ruffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball has gone three games without injured sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin to start the season, and it will have to endure at least one more without an important piece.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis said following a 70-58 victory over Chattanooga (1-2) on Tuesday that Ruffin won't be available when Ole Miss (3-0) hosts Tennessee-Martin (2-2) on Friday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+).

Ruffin suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, having averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists per game as a freshman.

Ole Miss begins a stretch of three games in four days next Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, beginning with a clash against Stanford. Davis is hopeful Ruffin will be available then.

"Everything is improving," Davis said. "I'll emphasize again, all the ligaments are great, it's just this bone bruise. It's getting better. We'll keep our fingers crossed for Orlando, but he won't be available for Friday night."

Davis and the Rebels have turned to youth in Ruffin's stead, with freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell stepping up to play big minutes at guard.

Those two combined for 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting Tuesday in what was a tight game against the Mocs before Matthew Murrell took over, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half.

Murrell said he hasn't necessarily looked to score more in Ruffin's absence. In fact, he believes Ruffin's return will help him keep his hot scoring start to the season going.

"I credit guys like TJ and Amaree, stepping up to fill that one spot," Murrell said. "I feel like they're helping fill that role. Ruffin's coming back, I feel like he's going to actually make it easier for me because he creates off the dribble."

