Green Bay residents will pay $7.58 per $1,000 in 2023 city taxes, under budget City Council approved Tuesday

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY - The City Council Tuesday night approved a $123.7 million budget that will charge property owners $7.58 for every $1,000 their property has been assessed, a decrease from the initial proposal.

Mayor Eric Genrich cast the deciding vote when the council split 6-6 after their members had trimmed another $838,045 from the proposed tax levy. The mayor's initial budget proposal in October called for a tax rate of $7.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. That was less than the current tax rate of $9.80 per $1,000, though the recent reassessment of property done by the city means the 2023 tax bills won't necessarily be smaller than 2022's.

Five of seven city residents who spoke to council members Tuesday night argued in favor of adopting the budget, which includes a salary increase for seasonal parks and recreation workers. The city had to discontinue some parks programs this past summer because it lost a number of seasonal parks employees to better-paying jobs in nearby communities.

"Budgets aren't just numbers on a piece of paper. They're value statements," Casey Hicks of Emilie Street told council members. He said this budget "shows that (the city) is treating employees well, making sure they have the resources and staffing" they need.

Council member Mark Steuer, representing District 10, said he had become a supporter of the budget after receiving a number of calls from residents.

"I had numerous citizens call me and say that, for $21 extra, they were for it," he said, noting the amount a supporter the other night said was the average extra amount the budget would cost an average resident. "If they were for it, I'm for it."

But Martin Weber, who lives in District 1, disagreed.

"We have inflation we haven't seen in 40 years," Weber said. "We have a shrinking school district, rising crime ... We're going to get to a point in this city where you're going to say 'what happened to all the residents?'"

The council had intended to approve a budget Thursday night, but City Council President Jesse Brunette, and six other members said residents needed to see more cuts to the spending plan Genrich had introduced. That proposal had called for the city to collect $49.2 million in property taxes, or more than $5 million more than a year ago.

Brunette had said that residents were concerned their tax bills would grow considerably larger than what they'd paid a year ago; a number feared their property taxes would grow considerably because the city reassessed property values.

The council's budget vote split along a common dividing line. Supporters tend to be more willing to spend money. Opponents tend to favor constituents keeping money in their pockets.

Voting in favor of the budget were Jim Hutchison, Bill Galvin, Craig Stevens, Randy Scannell, Brian Johnson and Steuer. Voting "no" were Brunette, Jennifer Grant, Bill Morgan, Steve Campbell, Chris Wery and Melinda Eck.

The 2023 budget, as approved, is $116.4 million, roughly $7 million,, or 5.38%, more than the spending plan approved last year. In 2021, the city budget was $112.9 million.

