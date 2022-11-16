The season is winding down, folks. Penn State will take its final road trip of the campaign to meet Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Nittany Lions are coming off a dominant 30-0 victory over Maryland at Beaver Stadium last weekend and are rolling with their eyes set on a New Year’s Six bowl berth. On the other hand, Rutgers is 4-6 and hoping to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO