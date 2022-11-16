Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Rutgers
The season is winding down, folks. Penn State will take its final road trip of the campaign to meet Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Nittany Lions are coming off a dominant 30-0 victory over Maryland at Beaver Stadium last weekend and are rolling with their eyes set on a New Year’s Six bowl berth. On the other hand, Rutgers is 4-6 and hoping to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Completes Comeback In 4-3 Thriller Over Michigan State
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-2) won a thriller at Pegula Ice Arena against Michigan State (8-5-1) 4-3 to open up its two-game series against the Spartans. After Jimmy Dowd Jr. buried the puck early to give the Nittany Lions the lead, Penn State fell back 3-2 amid two called-off goals and a major penalty, but Christian Berger and Tyler Gratton both scored late goals to make an incredible comeback in front of the home crowd.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Defeated By North Carolina 3-0 In NCAA Tournament Semifinal Game
No. 6 Penn State field hockey was defeated by No. 1 North Carolina 3-0 Friday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament semifinal game. The Nittany Lions were attempting to play in their first NCAA Championship game since 2007. It was all North Carolina today, as both the defense and offense were...
Onward State
Offensive Lineman Juice Scruggs Growing As Leader For Penn State Football
As a result of multiple consequential injuries, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line has taken different shapes throughout this season. One constant has remained, though: redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs. Scruggs has started at center in all 10 of Penn State’s games this season without operating on a rotation with...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Virginia Tech 61-59
Penn State men’s basketball (4-1) could not complete the comeback against Virginia Tech (5-0), losing 61-59. Andrew Funk led the way with 21 points, while Myles Dread added 15 points off of five threes. Jalen Pickett didn’t have his best game of the season, only scoring nine points. However,...
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Rutgers Drinking Game
Penn State will play its final road game of the regular season this Saturday in Piscataway against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions haven’t lost to the Scarlet Knights since 1988 and are currently on a 15-game win streak against the boys from New Jersey. Most students traveled back home for...
Onward State
Penn State Football Adds Nevada As 2025 Season Opener
Mark your calendars, folks. Penn State football is set to play Nevada in three years. The Nittany Lions will host the Wolfpack in 2025 to open the two teams’ seasons, as announced by Nevada Thursday. The game is currently scheduled for August 30, 2025. This matchup will be the...
Onward State
Penn State Softball Releases Full 2023 Schedule
Penn State softball has announced its schedule for the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions, who finished the 2022 campaign with a 32-22 record, aim to improve from last season under third-year head coach Clarisa Crowell. Penn State will begin the season with 26 non-conference games. It begins by participating in...
Onward State
Penn State Football Cornerback Cristian Driver Converting To Wide Receiver
True freshman cornerback Cristian Driver will convert to wide receiver full-time at the end of this season, as announced by head coach James Franklin after practice Wednesday. Driver, the son of longtime Green Bay Packers star receiver Donald Driver, was recruited as a two-way player. Despite his July 2021 commitment and roster spot being categorized at defensive back, the Nittany Lion coaching staff has always had an eye toward his offensive potential.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Outlasts Furman 73-68 In Charleston Classic Opening Round
Penn State men’s basketball (4-0) handled Furman (2-1) 73-68 in first-round action of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by a five-point deficit, the Nittany Lions caught fire throughout an effortless 14-2 run jumpstarted by Jalen Pickett. Penn State shot 54.8% from the field to round out the first half, leading to a convincing 46-29 advantage.
Onward State
Defensive End Joey Palko Commits To Penn State As Preferred Walk-On
Penn State picked up a preferred walk run-on commitment Wednesday night from Class of 2023 defensive end Joey Palko. Palko, who was originally committed to Bucknell, visited Penn State and received an offer earlier this week. According to Blue White Illustrated’s Sean Fitz, Palko attended the Maryland game this past Saturday.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling’s Weight Class Shifts Paying Dividends Early On
Fresh off of its first win of the season Friday over Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling is basking in its new and successful lineup. Three Nittany Lions made their debuts, while a number of others finally found their place in the starting lineup. Perhaps most notably, Beau Bartlett made his...
Onward State
Penn State Alum Wins Baltimore Marathon After Signing Up The Day Before
Robby Creese was greeted with cheers from nearby pedestrians when he crossed the finish line as the male winner of the Baltimore Marathon. The look of exhaustion on his face was evident. What most of those people watching didn’t know, however, is that the 29-year-old signed up for the 26.2-mile race just a day before.
Onward State
Lady Lions Steamroll Bryant In 96-33 Victory
Penn State women’s basketball (4-0) absolutely destroyed Bryant (2-2) on Friday night in a 96-33 victory. The massive victory set a number of milestones for the Lady Lions, including their most points scored and fewest points allowed this season. How It Happened. Penn State led off the scoring, as...
Onward State
Penn State Shares Winter Weather Cancellation Procedures
After this week proved to be the first snowfall of the winter season in State College, Penn State reminded students and faculty what it will do when normal operations are disrupted due to inclement weather. During and after a winter storm, individuals are encouraged to avoid traveling to campus, if...
Comments / 0