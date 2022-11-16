ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee still No. 5 in College Football Playoff ranking: See the full list

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
stayed at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Predictably, the four undefeated teams stayed at the top Tuesday. But there was some movement behind Tennessee.

The rest of the top 10 includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Utah.

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) must beat South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) on Nov. 26 to have a chance to make the four-team bracket.

The Vols are ranked No. 3 in strength of schedule and strength of record. Their strong resume includes wins over LSU and Alabama and a loss to Georgia. But they also need help.

TCU (10-0) plays Baylor, Iowa State and the Big 12 title game. Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will play Nov. 26 with the winner in the Big Ten title game. USC (9-1) will play UCLA, Notre Dame and the Pac-12 title game.

And LSU (8-2) could make its case by beating UAB and Texas A&M to cap the regular season and upset Georgia in the SEC title game.

Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 12 after losing to Washington. Ole Miss fell from No. 11 to No. 14 after losing to Alabama.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will have the fourth installment next Tuesday and announce its final selections on Dec. 4, following the conference championship games.

This season’s playoff semifinals will be played Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and the Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The national championship game will be Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. North Carolina State

25. Cincinnati

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

