Here's where Clemson landed in the third College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson moved up one spot to No. 9 Tuesday night in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season.

The Tigers debuted at No. 4 in the initial rankings on Nov. 1, then slipped to No. 10 last Tuesday following a 35-14 loss at unranked Notre Dame. But a 31-16 victory Saturday against Louisville put the Tigers back on an upward track as they battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Georgia held the No. 1 spot in Tuesday’s latest rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU rounding out the Top 4. Each of the Top 4 teams are undefeated. Tennessee is No. 5, LSU No. 6, USC No. 7, Alabama No. 8 and Utah is 10th.

According to the ESPN Playoff Predictor, Clemson has the fifth-best chance to make the playoff at 31%.

The CFP rankings will continue to be released each Tuesday evening through Nov. 29 before the four CFP teams are revealed at noon on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC), which is seeking its seventh playoff berth in eight years, plays host to Miami (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN) in its final ACC game of the regular season. A victory would make Clemson just the third team in FBS history to post 12 consecutive seasons with 10 or more victories.

The Tigers, who clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division title outright with the victory against Louisville, will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina (9-1, 6-0) in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson is one of four ACC teams in the rankings; North Carolina is No. 13, Florida State is 19th and NC State is 24th.