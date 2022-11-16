ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

M'Lords, m'ladies: 11 castles you must see

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Good morning, friends. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

My colleague Melonee Hurt has a job that's almost as awesome as mine: She gets to poke her head in some of the coolest buildings, biggest celebrity homes and funkiest hotels in Middle Tennessee.

Her latest quest: Melonee has put together a look at 11 castles around the state. OK, so maybe they're not all literally "castles," but they sure do look medieval and what-not. 🏰

And one of them is rumored to have been a hideout for the late Chicago gangster Al Capone.

Which one? Well, you'll have to read the story to find out.

Thank you for reading The Tennessean. Dig into more stories below.

