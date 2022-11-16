From Graceland to the Grinch, your guide to holiday events in Memphis

From Graceland to the Grinch, from Beale Street to the Botanic Garden, Memphis and the Mid-South this year seem to be offering folks more holiday events to choose from than Santa has ho-ho-ho's.

Here are some of the highlights:

Gifts of Green

Through Dec. 30, Memphis Botanic Garden

Poinsettias and other flowers, tropical and unusual plants, pots and other garden items, decorations, ornaments and botanically oriented gifts will be available through the end of the year at the Botanic Garden's annual seasonal pop-up shop, housed inside the Visitor's Center, open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Visit membg.org .

Christmas at Graceland

Nov. 17-Jan. 8, Graceland

At 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Graceland “flips the switch” to light up the Presley mansion and grounds with hundreds of blue lights, a life-size Nativity scene and other decorations originally purchased and displayed by Elvis and the Presley family. This year, the celebrities recruited to be the ceremonial switch-flippers are decidedly youth-oriented: They include former Memphis and Germantown resident Olivia Holt, the actress and pop star best known for her work with Disney; actress Madison Iseman, whose credits include the recent "Jumanji" series and the CMT series "Still the King"; pop/R&B star Spencer Sutherland, and musician Tony Ferrari. The lights stay up until Jan. 8 — Elvis' birthday . In addition, a number of Christmas concerts will be held in November and December, showcasing locals (John Paul Keith) and non-locals (Amy Grant) alike. Visit graceland.com/christmas .

Zoo Lights

Select nights, Nov. 18-Jan. 1, Memphis Zoo

With a 5:30 p.m. start time, the Memphis Zoo's annual display of animal-themed holiday lights returns, augmented by an ice skating rink, a Ferris wheel and Santa Claus himself. Visit memphiszoo.org .

Memphis Whitehaven Christmas Parade

11 a.m. Nov. 19, Southland Mall

After a two-year pandemic layoff, the Whitehaven Christmas parade returns. The parade begins at Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Shelby Drive before proceeding down Elvis Presley and ending at Laudeen Drive. "It is the highlight in Whitehaven, but really the highlight of South Memphis," said Hazel Moore, a parade organizer who is informally known as the mayor of Whitehaven. The parade was founded in 1998.

Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees

Nov. 19-Dec. 24, Museum of Science and History (The Pink Palace)

A Memphis tradition that benefits Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , the Enchanted Forest is made of "sparkling, awe-inspiring trees decorated by professional designers, individuals and local organizations," according to the Museum of Science and History, which asks visitors to "Watch with excitement as miniature trains twist and turn throughout a snow-covered village. Stop by the Penguin Pond to see hundreds of cuddly-stuffed penguins," and "Discover a snow-covered village of scrumptious creations." Visit moshmemphis.com .

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical'

Nov. 22-27, The Orpheum

The Dr. Seuss-inspired sets and costumes are a highlight of this adaptation of the classic children's book, which brings Whoville to the Orpheum for nine performances. Visit orpheum-memphis.com .

Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Artists Market

Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 3484 Poplar at Highland

Artists and craftspeople from across the Mid-South offer unique gifts of all types during this 30th annual sale, held this year in the old Spin Street music store in Poplar Plaza. Visit memphisartscollective.com .

Starry Nights

Select nights, Nov. 25-Dec. 29, Shelby Farms

This annual tradition benefiting the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy allows visitors to drive, bike or walk (methods vary per day) through winding roads and trails decorated with holiday light displays. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org .

New Ballet's NutRemix

5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Charles "Lil Buck" Riley, the world-renowned master of the Memphis dance style known as "jookin," returns to the show that helped introduce him to hometown audiences for this 20th anniversary presentation of New Ballet Ensemble's "NutRemix," which adds hip-hop, jazz and funk elements to the Tchaikovsky classic, as performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band. For tickets, visit newballet.org/nutremix .

Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Select nights, Nov 26-Dec. 23, Memphis Botanic Garden

Running from 5-8:30 p.m., this event makes "eight acres of lights and cheer" available to visitors. Of special interest will be the already installed Alice in Wonderland topiary figures and botanical sculptures, which will be aglow for the holidays. Visit membg.org/wonders .

WinterArts 2022

Nov. 26-Dec. 24, Park Place Centre

Described by organizers as "the South's premiere holiday artists' market," the 14th annual WinterArts expo features unique holiday gifts crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber and clay, plus jewelry and more.

'Who's Holiday'

Nov. 27-Dec. 18, the Memphis Room at Circuit Playhouse

This "adults only" Seussian satire finds Cindy Lou Who living in a trailer and spilling the dirt (along with a few drinks) in a tale that makes Whoville seem like Peyton Place. Visit playhouseonthhesquare.org .

Millington Christmas Tree Lighting

6 p.m. Dec. 1, Millington Fire Department, 4836 Navy Road

"Rumor has it that the Grinch is going to try and steal the show," warn Millington officials in a press release touting the city's annual Christmas tree ceremony. But if he does, he probably won't get far: Santa will be there, too, armed with hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. Visit millingtontn.gov .

Merry and Bright

6-8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 9 and 10, Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The Dixon's famous gardens are imbued with "a vibrant spectrum of colored lights" as the museum hosts several evenings of holiday festivities. Visit dixon.org .

Collierville Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Dec. 2, Byhalia Road at Polo Run Road

Collierville gets the jump on the other municipalities with its early-in-the-month staging of its 45th annual holiday parade, which ends at West Collierville Middle School. For more information, visit colliervilletn.gov .

'Navidad Spectacular!'

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11, Evergreen Theater, 1705 Poplar

The traditions of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and other Caribbean and Central and South American destinations are celebrated in this "Christmas musical with Latin flavor," presented by the Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. Visit eventbrite.com .

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 2-23, Theatre Memphis

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Christmas ghosts who haunt him make their annual visit to Theatre Memphis as the venerable playhouse presents its 45th adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic about the miser (played here by Bill Baker) who said "Bah, humbug!" one time too many. Visit theatrememphis.org .

The Wild Holiday Rumpus!

2 p.m. Dec. 3, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

To coincide with its ongoing exhibit, "Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak's Designs for Opera and Ballet," which showcases work by the beloved children's book artist, the Brooks Museum is hosting a Sendak-inspired holiday party, with art-making, cookie-decorating and live performances by artists from Opera Memphis, the New Ballet Ensemble and other groups. To cap off the day, at 5 p.m. the Brooks will screen in its auditorium "Nutcracker: The Motion Picture," a 1986 filmed version of a production of the ballet designed by Sendak; the movie was directed by Carroll Ballard ("The Black Stallion"). Visit brooksmuseum.org .

Bluff City Christmas Experience Parade

10 a.m. Dec. 3, Hickory Ridge Mall

Hickory Ridge Mall hosts a Christmas parade that ends indoors with a Christmas tree exhibit, a holiday treat "taste testing," and other special events and seasonal sales.

Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

2 p.m. Dec. 3, Downtown Olive Branch

"Christmas Stories" is the theme of the DeSoto County city's 45th annual holiday gathering.

Walking Through a Christmas Wonderland

4-7 p.m. Dec. 3, W..J. Freeman Park, Bartlett

In lieu of a traditional parade, the city of Bartlett has organized a "walk-through" parade that invites visitors to stroll through the Freeman Park pavilion, where they will encounter stationary holiday floats, kiddie activities, live entertainment and a certain Jolly Old Elf himself. Visit cityofbartlett.org .

Hernando Christmas in Toyland Parade

6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, DeSoto County Courthouse, Hernando

What Hernando touts as its 65th annual Christmas parade will showcase "100 entries with floats, cars, marching bands, fire trucks and of course, Santa," according to city officials. For more information, visit visitdesotocounty.com .

Back to the Light: The Not Too Late Night Talk Show Holiday Spectacular

7 p.m. Dec. 8, The Green Room at Crosstown

And now for something completely different (yet still Christmasy): Musician J.D. Reager hosts this high-concept talk-show-styled variety show featuring several of Memphis and the Mid-South's more notable talents, including musicians Steve Selvidge and Mark Edgar Stuart, Bailey Bigger and Josh Shaw of Blvck Hippie; comic Joshua McLane; and wrestler Trace Lee Hunt. Jason Pulley will function as "the house band." Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Visit crosstownarts.org .

Beale Street Memphis Holiday Parade

3 p.m. Dec. 10, Beale Street

Kids of all ages are welcome in Memphis' most famous nightlife district when Beale Street Management stages its annual holiday parade of marching bands, high-steppers, twirlers, floats and " all sorts of sights ."

Arlington Toy Story Christmas Parade

11 a.m. Dec. 10, Airline Road

Give Arlington credit for novelty: The city's parade this year has a "Toy Story" theme; participants and attendees are invited to wear costumes and design floats inspired by the popular Pixar films, to augment the more traditional Christmas attractions. For more information, visit townofarlington.org .

Germantown Holiday Parade

2 p.m. Dec. 10, Kimbrough Road at Farmington Boulevard

"Decorated floats, horses, school groups, clubs and booming marching bands" and "Santa aboard a Germantown fire truck" are among this parade's attractions, according to city of Germantown publicists, who also advise: "Be sure to bring unwrapped toys for children five and under," to fill the "Toy Truck" benefiting the Porter-Leath children's center. For more information, visit germantown-tn.gov .

Time Warp Drive-In: Strange Christmas 9

7 p.m. Dec. 10, Summer Quartet Drive-In

Memphis' monthly showcase for cult and classic cinema stages its ninth annual Christmas special with a double feature that begins with a computer-animated Tom Hanks in director Robert Zemeckis' "The Polar Express" (2004), followed by Jim Carrey in director Ron Howard's live-action adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000). For tickets, visit malco.com .

Magic of Memphis! 2022

2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

The symphony orchestra describes this "continuous collage of Memphis performing groups" as "Memphis' most beloved holiday tradition" and "a non-stop light and music show like you've never seen!" Visit memphissymphony.org .

Ballet Memphis: The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18

Sugar plum fairies, a gingerbread boy and the Mouse King are among the fanciful characters who will be brought to life when Ballet Memphis stages its annual interpretation of Tchaikovky's masterpiece. For tickets, visit orpheum-memphis.com .

Handel's Messiah

7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 (Germantown United Methodist Church), Dec. 22 (Lindenwood Christian Church), Dec. 23 (Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch)

The "reason for the season" is celebrated with what promises to be a stunning presentation of George Frideric Handel's 1741 oratorio, performed by the Memphis Symphony Chamber Chorus, with Robert Moody and Lawrence Edwards conducting, at multiple venues. Visit memphissymphony.org .

