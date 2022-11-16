ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Here are the 20 most photographed places in York County: Is your favorite spot on list?

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago
The eyes of York County are blessed with a variety of landscapes that make good pictures.

From the historic domes of the old courthouse that punctuate the 19th century skyline of York to a mile of arches linked by Veterans Memorial bridge that frame a sunrise along the Susquehanna River, we can study details of history and find hope in the future while gazing across open space.

We have rolling hills that lift us above our visual perspectives and four distinct seasons to see the same scenes in a kaleidoscope of colors that repeat and are also never the same.

The York Daily Record looked into its archives for the top 20 most pictured places in York County taken over the past 20 years. Enjoy - and share with us your photos of the same sites at news@ydr.com!

I have captured life through the lens since 1983, and am currently a visual journalist with the USA Today Network. You can reach me at pkuehnel@ydr.com.

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

