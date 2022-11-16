ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

With end of Holy Convocation, COGIC has hopes for a long future in Memphis

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt4E0_0jCK9F7B00

Around 25,000 COGIC saints descended on Memphis over the past week, and they hope to continue making Memphis the location for the annual Holy Convocation for a long time in the future.

But doing so may mean needing more space, such as the FedExForum, COGIC leaders said Sunday.

For this Holy Convocation, the first back in Memphis after moving to St. Louis in 2010, attendees packed the main hall of the Renasant Center, while some used the Cannon Center as overflow. Others watched online from churches around Memphis.

“It is wonderful for us to be back,” said Bishop Jerry Macklin, COGIC first assistant presiding bishop. “This is where our heart is. To be back here and to feel the welcome in the city of memphis, everyplace we go people are welcoming us back home. And we felt the welcome and look forward to going forward.”

The Pentecostal gathering, which began on Nov. 8 and ended Tuesday, brought together representatives from all 50 states as well as international delegates from Israel, France, the United Kingdom, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and more.

The denomination has a global impact, self-reporting 6.5 million members worldwide, and is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States.

Previously:After COVID-19, years away, COGIC saints return to Memphis for Holy Convocation

While COGIC leaders praised the return to Memphis, the Renasant is not enough room for all saints who want to attend Holy Convocation, said Bishop Brandon Porter, pastor of Memphis’ Greater Community Temple COGIC and a COGIC general board member, and members of COGIC “want to be together” as they worship during their annual gathering.

The denomination’s contract with the City of Memphis extends for one more year, and Porter said he is hopeful that the FedEx Forum will be the site of the event.

Holy Convocation is a lot like a family reunion, several saints said, a chance to see people they haven’t seen in the past year. With COVID-19, it’s been even longer since the saints worshipped together in person.

“After COVID we lost so many people, bishops, pastors, male and female leaders,” Porter said. “But to see so many we haven’t seen and not knowing how they were doing, to know they are doing well is a great thing.”

The Most Rev. J. Drew Sheard, presiding bishop of COGIC, called the return to Memphis a “homecoming … for those of us who appreciate the roots of our church.”

“Being here and seeing what we see, reacquainting ourselves with the surroundings and the resemblance of what we observed when we were here, it’s a blessing,” Sheard said. “This has been a tremendous convocation. The Lord has visited us and we’re excited about coming back next year.”

Sheard also expressed his gratitude for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Ken Moody, special assistant to the mayor, who were instrumental in orchestrating the denomination’s return to Memphis.

Tuesday, the Memphis City Council issued a proclamation honoring COGIC for its return to Memphis.

At City Council, Porter said he hoped the saints would be at FedExForum next year and he may ask the city council for help negotiating rates at the city and county-owned building.

Sunday, Sheard preached his first in-person official message since becoming presiding bishop 18 months ago, urging the saints to be “spiritual salt” that spreads across the world, bringing sanctification.

Public events during the convocation lasted from Tuesday to Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, pastors and bishops attended COGIC’s General Assembly, conducting the business of the church.

The closed-door sessions included consideration of COGIC’s budget, the presentation of a rough manuscript of a new church discipline and election of leaders for the general assembly.

“Well, the saints are here, come to our Jerusalem from all the four corners of this earth. This 114th Holy Convocation is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous. Look at your neighbor and say, ‘Marvelous,’” said Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, general supervisor of COGIC’s International Department of Women. “Well, we are here gathered together after an unprecedented pandemic and tumultuous season in our lives. God has favored us with his presence all week long. … So on this Lord’s Day, the high holy day, it is good for us to be here.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Student Homelessness Surges In Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MSCS officials said the uptick in homelessness is likely the result of a lack of affordable housing, a longstanding problem in Memphis made worse by soaring inflation. (Karen Pulfer Focht for Chalkbeat) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Casey "Red"Jones

Casey "Red" Jones, 58, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Holly Springs, died November 9, 2022, at his home. He was a former member of Springfield MB Church in Southaven, author of AFTER Repentance, owner of Just For Us Inc. Community Center. Visitation will be held at Smith Grove MB Church...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph On “PRE5L”

Today marks one year since the tragic death of Young Dolph. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, TN on Nov. 17th, 2021 as he was on his way to a turkey giveaway from Thanksgiving. In the last year, friends, family and members of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis. The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools. Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday

As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
MILLINGTON, TN
thesource.com

Grammy Nominee GloRilla Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Today, rising Memphis star GloRilla announces her first ever headline tour in support of her debut EP, “Anyway, Life’s Great…”. Kicking off on January 27th in Charlotte, NC this tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live. Tickets go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 18th at 10am local time. More information can be found HERE. ANYWAY’S, LIFE’S GREAT TOUR DATES:
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rapper deaths spark conversation about rap culture, gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a Hip Hop fan, it may be difficult to still comprehend that one year ago today rap sensation Young Dolph was murdered in Memphis. The deadly shootings of high-profile rap superstars such as Young Dolph and many others are sparking a conversation about rap culture and gun violence in society. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy