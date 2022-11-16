ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wilsonpost.com

Lebanon City Council approves rezoning to limit Five Oaks homes

Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city. The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus...
LEBANON, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. ‘Should not happen in our community’:...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
NASHVILLE, TN

