fox17.com
Metro Council approves $50 million for affordable housing in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Council has approved $30 million from the American Rescue Plan and $20 million from the Barnes Fund to create more affordable housing in Nashville. The push for more housing has been a top priority for Mayor John Cooper. A location on 2nd Avenue...
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
fox17.com
Metro Council approves ordinance to eliminate parking minimums in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Council on Tuesday voted to approve an ordinance that would eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many cases Metro will tell them that they can't continue with...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council approves appointments to Community Investment Trust Board of Trustees
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council Thursday (Nov. 17) approved appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Community Investment Trust. The Trustees will manage assets from the sale of the City’s electric distribution system to Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). Qualified citizens were encouraged to apply in...
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon City Council approves rezoning to limit Five Oaks homes
Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city. The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus...
Metro Council approves more funding for affordable housing
More than $30 million was approved from the American Rescue Plan and $20 million from the Barnes Fund to create more than 700 affordable units in Nashville.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. ‘Should not happen in our community’:...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
fox17.com
Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Foundry buys 26.9 acres from IDB, plans move from downtown to Industrial Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A longtime Clarksville company is looking to move their operations to the north side of the Industrial Park after purchasing 26.9 acres from the Clarksville-Montgomery Industrial Development Board (IDB). The company, Clarksville Foundry, is currently located on Red River Street in downtown Clarksville. They...
fox17.com
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
fox17.com
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
'An MRI for traffic:' Open road testing now live on I-24
It’s the only one like it in the country. TDOT expects the open road testbed to bring researchers and car-makers to Nashville to test the future of transportation in a real-world environment.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
