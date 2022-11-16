Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Police: Suspect who shot Naugatuck officer in Waterbury arrested
Jason Perez faces several charges, including assault in the first degree.
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
News 12
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history was executed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Friday. Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor. Harewood is now banned from using the train until 2025. An order of protection has also...
News 12
Police: Shots fired in Yonkers
Police say shots have been fired in Yonkers. They say shots were fired in the area of Linden Street near Andy's Laundromat. Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Police: Liquor license suspended from Long Beach deli, employee arrested for selling THC gummies
According to police, the incident happened at Sea Breeze Deli on West Beech Street.
Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash
A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police seek man accused of killing 1-year-old girl in Naugatuck
Christopher Francisquini is wanted in the death of a baby girl he is believed to be related to.
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
Judge: Former Norwalk official on house arrest can’t visit parents for Thanksgiving
A Stamford Superior Court judge denied that request from Ellen Wink Wednesday but said trips to see them can be reconsidered.
Public's help sought in finding missing New Rochelle man
Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday just after 12 a.m.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
NYPD: Amazon delivery worker wanted for stealing packages in Brooklyn
Police say a suspect is on the loose after stealing Amazon packages in Brooklyn.
Suspect in Garden State Parkway vehicle theft, police chase denied release by judge
A fourth suspect stole another vehicle, before crashing on the parkway and escaping from police. A minor is also accused of participating in the crimes.
