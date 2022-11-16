ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Remains Atop CFP Rankings; Two-Loss LSU Up to No. 6

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cSvk_0jCK8N8m00

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released, with the Bulldogs holding onto the top spot.

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday, with Georgia remaining at No. 1 for the second consecutive week.

In a week where both Oregon and UCLA suffered upsets at home, to Washington and Arizona, respectively, the Pac-12 may have crushed its chances of having a team in this year’s playoff. The last time two top-10 teams in the Pac-12 lost at home during the same weekend was October 2014, when the Ducks suffered a 31–24 loss to Arizona and Utah pulled off the upset against UCLA.

Georgia, coming off a dominant win over Mississippi State, will face Kentucky on Saturday and close the regular season against Georgia Tech in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup.

In total, eight ranked teams suffered losses over the weekend. After the Bulldogs, Ohio State (10–0) and Michigan (10–0) retained their spots at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, while Tennessee (9–1) and TCU (10–0) round out the top five.

Johnson: Bowl Projections: Predicting All 41 College Football Matchups

TCU defeated Texas in a tough defensive battle, something that CFP chair Boo Corrigan noted as the reason the Horned Frogs retained its spot at No. 4.

“For their [TCU] defense to give up three points… the other was a scoop and score by Texas … but as you look at the whole package again, they continue to improve,” Corrigan said on the broadcast. “They’ve earned the opportunity to be in the top four.”

Meanwhile, after a 55–17 win against Colorado on Friday, the committee felt that the dominance on offense by Southern California under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley paved the way for the Trojans’ latest ranking at No. 7.

“They’ve continued to win games,” Corrigan said. “They have the one loss … in a really emotional game at Utah. They got the win over Oregon State. They’ve continued to win, they’ve continued offensively scoring 40-plus points a game, having over 500 yards a game and that really drove the day for them.”

Watch college football with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Here are the full second College Football Playoff rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. Southern California
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 3

Stevie B.
3d ago

Michigan and Ohio state play each other in the last game of the regular season. Tenn couldn't clinch the east and sits at 5. The game between Michigan and Ohio shouldn't effect either one. Maybe flip flop ranking. Sure Tenn thinks they earned their way to the playoffs, but no they haven't. If they are in it then they'll be embarrassed again by UGA.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family

Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

SEC Happy Meter Back In Action

The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing

The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy