wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Startup Sold to HR Company
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire startup that makes a private workplace reporting platform — Speakfully — has been sold to a human resources software company. Speakfully’s founder and CEO — Jana Morrin — founded her company four years ago after experiencing harassment at her own job. Morrin says the acquisition will help Speakfully reach as many employees as quickly as possible. Co-founders are chief technology Nandini Easwar and local entrepreneur Zach Halmstad. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Volume One
Yoga-na Want to See This Storybook E.C. Cottage With a Big Secret
Ever wish you has a yoga room in your house? This stone cottage just outside Eau Claire has one — wow, does it ever! — plus three bedrooms, a lower level art and pottery studio, and three wooded acres along Otter Creek — including walking trails and a labyrinth.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
seehafernews.com
Dunn County Leaders Talking Health Insurance After Referendum Vote
It’s all about the conversation. Dunn County board member John Calabrese says the plan is to continue to talk about a single-payer health insurance system after voters in Dunn County narrowly approved an advisory referendum on the question last week. Calabrese says he added a question about the federal...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
centralwinews.com
Sonnentag heads west to fulfill dream of greatness
Since he was a little boy, barely old enough to don the yellow singlet of Cadott’s youth wrestling program, Brayden Sonnentag has dreamed of greatness. Now in his senior year of high school, Sonnentag has not one, but three State individual championships under his belt and looks to add a fourth this spring.
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
wpr.org
UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white
A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus's multicultural affairs office.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Files Charges Following Fentanyl Death
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with providing fentanyl to a man that led to his overdose death. Police say 36-year-old Edward Wells has been charged with several offenses, including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of fentanyl and bail jumping. Wells is charged with the death this past August of a man who was found near Oakwood Mall. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Wells is due in court December first.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in neighborhood pleads no contest
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in an Eau Claire neighborhood pleads no contest to the charges. Police arrested now 20-year-old Aaron Jones of Eau Claire after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle in March 2022. Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Officers said Jones fired multiple rounds and nobody was injured.
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
Spectator
Uncommon Denominator at The Mousetrap Tavern
From 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, Uncommon Denominator “brought the energy,” to The Mousetrap Tavern, according to the band’s website. The funk, soul, pop and rock cover band played various music at their gig. Chase Bucheger, the lead singer, said “our band plays songs that we...
