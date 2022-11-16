ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approve concept for new Forest Hills clubhouse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Park Commissioners approved several requests at a meeting tonight. First, the board unanimously approved a concept for the new clubhouse at Forest Hills Golf, then approved a list of future major community events. The board also heard an update on plans for a meal site at the South Side Neighborhood Center starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
Dispute over recount in La Crosse sheriff’s race leads to slight delay in start of process

There was a contentious start to an election recount Friday morning in La Crosse County. As the canvass of the sheriff’s race was about to begin, attorney Keith Belzer, representing apparent sheriff-elect John Siegel, formally objected to the partial recount requested by runner-up Fritz Leinfelder. Siegel’s margin of victory in the early counts was 175 votes, and Leinfelder asked for recounts of 13 wards in La Crosse, generally in areas where college students vote.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
Merger between Gundersen and Bellin to take effect in December

The Gundersen and Bellin health systems in Wisconsin will merge officially on Dec. 1, exactly six months after talks were announced in public. The combined corporation will include about a dozen hospitals and over 100 clinics in the region, with offices continuing to operate in both La Crosse and Green Bay.
LA CROSSE, WI
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22

Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
WINONA, MN
La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots’ barrels out now, plus toy drive this weekend

JCI La Crosse has been running the Toys For Tots program for over 80 years in our area, creating holiday cheer for over 1,000 children each year. The program helps provide toys to children 12 and under in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in our community now for the 2022 holiday season.
LA CROSSE, WI
Turnovers plague West Salem in state championship loss to Monroe

In its first appearance at the state championship since 2007, the West Salem High School football team turned the ball over on its first two possessions, fell behind early and never recovered. Monroe capitalized on four first-half turnovers altogether, getting out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to one of...
WEST SALEM, WI
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge

(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WINONA, MN
Restaurant in Sparta closed after fire, investigation underway

SPARTA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Sparta Family Restaurant is closed following a fire earlier yesterday afternoon. The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to the restaurant around 12:50 pm for a reported fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building, and the restaurant was evacuated. Fire...
SPARTA, WI
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston

(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
LEWISTON, MN

