La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approve concept for new Forest Hills clubhouse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Park Commissioners approved several requests at a meeting tonight. First, the board unanimously approved a concept for the new clubhouse at Forest Hills Golf, then approved a list of future major community events. The board also heard an update on plans for a meal site at the South Side Neighborhood Center starting...
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
Dispute over recount in La Crosse sheriff’s race leads to slight delay in start of process
There was a contentious start to an election recount Friday morning in La Crosse County. As the canvass of the sheriff’s race was about to begin, attorney Keith Belzer, representing apparent sheriff-elect John Siegel, formally objected to the partial recount requested by runner-up Fritz Leinfelder. Siegel’s margin of victory in the early counts was 175 votes, and Leinfelder asked for recounts of 13 wards in La Crosse, generally in areas where college students vote.
MAPS: La Crosse Police share new suggested driving routes for Rotary Lights display
Suggested routes are included for drivers coming from Minnesota, north side and south side. Each route funnels traffic onto Front Street, heading north into the lights display.
Leinfelder asks for recount of close La Crosse County sheriff’s race; canvass planned for Friday
There will be a recount of the race for La Crosse County sheriff planned for Friday. Democrat John Siegel won the race by 175 votes and the request for a new count was filed by Republican Fritz Leinfelder, claiming there were issues with some ballots and voters. Leinfelder’s petition for...
Couleecap looking for more small business owners for downtown La Crosse business incubator
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Couleecap is giving small business owners a chance to sell their goods in downtown La Crosse. Their new business incubator is looking for more applicants to fill up what they call The Collective on Main. Small business owners can set up in the retail space. Rent is incremental and starts at zero, so sellers can...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Gas-fired power plant proposed by Dairyland draws opposition on clean-energy grounds
Building an electric power plant that’s fueled by natural gas could hasten climate change, according to the Sierra Club. The environmental group went to the Dairyland Power office in La Crosse on Wednesday to protest plans for the $2 billion Nemadji Trail Energy Center, being proposed in Superior. Spokeswoman...
La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Merger between Gundersen and Bellin to take effect in December
The Gundersen and Bellin health systems in Wisconsin will merge officially on Dec. 1, exactly six months after talks were announced in public. The combined corporation will include about a dozen hospitals and over 100 clinics in the region, with offices continuing to operate in both La Crosse and Green Bay.
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots’ barrels out now, plus toy drive this weekend
JCI La Crosse has been running the Toys For Tots program for over 80 years in our area, creating holiday cheer for over 1,000 children each year. The program helps provide toys to children 12 and under in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in our community now for the 2022 holiday season.
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Hicke will go to trial for killing 15-year-old in La Crosse, after trying to get case dismissed
A trial will be scheduled next year in the La Crosse shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation near the Gundersen main hospital. Judge Elliott Levine says Sage Hicke may be tried for murder in August, and it could last about a week. Hicke is charged with killing...
Turnovers plague West Salem in state championship loss to Monroe
In its first appearance at the state championship since 2007, the West Salem High School football team turned the ball over on its first two possessions, fell behind early and never recovered. Monroe capitalized on four first-half turnovers altogether, getting out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to one of...
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
Hicke will go to trial for Vondrashek shooting, after trying to get case dismissed
A trial will be scheduled next year in the La Crosse shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation near the Gundersen main hospital. Judge Elliott Levine says Sage Hicke may be tried for murder late in the summer, and the trial could last about a week. Hicke is...
Restaurant in Sparta closed after fire, investigation underway
SPARTA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Sparta Family Restaurant is closed following a fire earlier yesterday afternoon. The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to the restaurant around 12:50 pm for a reported fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building, and the restaurant was evacuated. Fire...
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
