Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Long, Taggart lead Lions over Illinois-Springfield; McMahon earns first win as head coach
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Parker Long and Avery Taggart lead Missouri Southern to an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield Friday night at the Pitt State Classic. Long was 9-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points, while Taggart scored 20 points and added 5 asssists. Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 pts) and Lawson Jenkins (14 pts) were also in double figures for the Lions.
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU women win home opener, get to 5-0 to start the season
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern tops Angelo State 83-66 in their home opener Thursday night to get to 5-0 this season. Kryslyn Jones goes 4-6 from three and leads the Lions with 18 points. Lacy Stokes posts 17 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds. Amaya Johns (16 pts) and Layne Skiles (12 pts) were also in double figures for Missouri Southern.
koamnewsnow.com
Four Webb City seniors sign to play college baseball
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Four Webb City High School seniors signed on Friday afternoon to continue their baseball careers in college. Kenley Hood is headed to Highland CC in Kansas, while Walker Sweet, Cy Darnell and Kaylor Darnell signed to play in Joplin for the Missouri Southern Lions. “My...
koamnewsnow.com
Gorillas prepare to face UIndy in first playoff game since 2014
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national football playoffs. The Gorillas (11-0) will host the GLVC champion University of Indianapolis (9-1) in the first round on Saturday. Pitt State heads into the weekend ranked #4 in the national poll, while UIndy is...
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU men prepare for Pitt State classic
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions will be back on the floor on Friday night in Pittsburg, facing Illinois-Springfield in the Pitt State Classic. The Lions are aiming for their first win of the season this weekend, after falling to Minnesota State and Winona State in their first two games last week.
koamnewsnow.com
Quapaw aims to stay rolling in playoff matchup with undefeated Hominy
QUAPAW, Okla. – The Quapaw Wildcats are still alive in the Class A state football bracket. The Wildcats will hit the road to face undefeated Hominy in the second round on Friday night. Quapaw beat Sallisaw-Central 28-22 in their playoff opener last week – the team’s 7th straight win.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Signing day features five Republic athletes
Five Republic athletes have committed to play college sports. Kaemyn Bekemeier will play basketball at Missouri State University. Kailey Manes and Claire Esther will attend the University of Texas-Tyler to play volleyball. EmmaLee Essary will play softball at Chipola College in Florida. Lincoln Davidson will attend Lindenwood University in St. Charles to play lacrosse.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage standouts Cochran, Jackson sign to play college softball
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School softball standouts Landry Cochran and Ashlynn Jackson signed Thursday afternoon to continue their careers in college. Jackson signed to pitch at Fort Scott Community College, while Cochran is headed to Division II Drury University to play in the outfield. “It’s all surreal. This...
koamnewsnow.com
PSU students replace light switches at the Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Electrical technology students from Pitt State were at Ronald McDonald house getting hands-on experience. Students visited to help change out wall outlets or light switches as needed. The activity is part of an ongoing partnership between Ronald McDonald House and Pitt State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM...
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
koamnewsnow.com
Local rotary club hosts annual Phonathon for the Lord’s Diner
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Noon Rotary club members today called on the community to help raise funds for The Lord’s Diner of Pittsburg. This annual event asks residents to pledge or donate to the diner which provides nutritious meals to anyone in need. All donations benefit the Diner,...
Vehicular homicide charge in Nashville crash, local Missouri man killed
A driver in a fatal Tennessee crash that killed a local Missouri man is now facing a vehicular homicide charge.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: crash victim remembered, Christmas parade list
BIG STORY #3: About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence. Click here if you would like to read the full article.
KOKI FOX 23
Large fire breaks out in Miami, Fire Chief expects weeks of burning
MIAMI, Okla. — A large fire broke out Monday night at the brush and debris pile west of the Solid Waste main building in Miami, according to a City of Miami press release. According to Miami Solid Waste Manager Kevin Horn, the pile covers about an acre and accumulated over five years.
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
Comments / 0