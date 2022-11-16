Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 20 Arkansas prepared to race in frigid NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The 2022 cross country season culminates with the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning as the No. 20 Razorbacks compete at 10:10 a.m. over a 10,000m distance on the Oklahoma State course. Admission is $10 to the meet (https://bit.ly/3EEGTX1) and coverage of the race will be on...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Return to Barnhill for Final Home Series
The Hogs will get home court advantage one last time this season with two matches against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Arkansas takes on Alabama on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Razorbacks are currently 16-8 overall and 7-7 in SEC play. The Tide are 9-17 and 3-11 in conference.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Ole Miss
The Hogs and Rebels will meet under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in the penultimate game of the 2022 regular season. Arkansas, looking to reach the six-win mark for the second year in a row and become bowl eligible for the third straight season, hosts No. 14 Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Produce Strong NCAA Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers wrapped day three of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a final score of 432.5. Arkansas finished fifth in the invitational, while Alabama took home the win with a final score of 792. USC would finish in second place with a score of 752, Texas A&M would finish in third place and LSU would finish in fourth place.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 21 Razorbacks have young squad racing in NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 21 Razorbacks will race over a 6,000m distance at 9:20 a.m. on a chilly Saturday morning in the NCAA Championships hosted by Oklahoma State. Admission is $10 to the meet (https://bit.ly/3EEGTX1) and coverage of the race will be on ESPNU. Live results are available here: https://live.pttiming.com/XC-PTT.html?mid=5234.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Buck Buckeyes, Anna Podojil Breaks Goal Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Sweet 16 appearance after defeating 6-seed Ohio State, 5-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at Razorback Field. The victory sets up a third-round showdown with Memphis on Sunday, with first kick at Razorback Field...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Staying Consistent with B-Cut Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers completed day two of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a finishing score of 305. Alabama, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M all sit at the top of the leaderboard, while Arkansas is in the fifth spot. “Today was another successful day Luciana got...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors Earns Win No. 100 at Arkansas with 80-59 Win Over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball led for all but two minutes in Thursday’s game against Kent State, as the Razorbacks cruised to an 80-59 victory. That win marks Neighbors’ 100th at Arkansas to help the Razorbacks start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019. Samara Spencer (22) and Erynn Barnum (20) both dropped 20-point games in the victory.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Rally for B-Cut Times on Day One
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Razorback swimmers finished day one of the Art Adamson Invitational by posting a team score of 124. Arkansas currently sits in fifth place, trailing Alabama, LSU, USC and Texas A&M. “We started off day one strong with lots of finals swims, season bests and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Celebrates Native American Heritage Month Thursday
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (3-0) will kick off festivities of celebrating Native American Heritage Month, as the Razorbacks host Kent State (1-1) on Thursday. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17. Time: 7...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Hosts Ohio State for NCAA Tournament Second Round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The NCAA Tournament continues as 3-seed Arkansas hosts 6-seed Ohio State Friday night at Razorback Field. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will air on ESPN Plus. The Hogs (12-3-4) advanced to the round of 32 for the fifth straight season after...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#9 Arkansas Jabs Jackrabbits
FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV led Arkansas in scoring for the third straight game and Trevon Brazile recorded his second double-double of the season – and his career – to lead #9/10 Arkansas (3-0) to a 71-56 victory over South Dakota State (2-2) Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena – a game that was the 500th men’s basketball game played in this the 30th year of the facility.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Sweep Tigers, Watson Gets 100th Win
In their first match in 10 days, the Razorbacks came out with a vengeance and made quick work of the Missouri Tigers with a sweep, the team’s first-ever win in Columbia. The victory put Arkansas at 16-8 on the season overall and 7-7 in SEC play. It was also head coach Jason Watson’s 100th in his time at Arkansas and 300th in his career.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Taliah Scott
Taliah Scott | G | 5-9 | Orange Park, Fla. | St. Johns Country Day School. #SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. We began recruiting Taliah Scott 12 years ago. No, we weren’t sending her underclass mail, as she was entering pre-K. No,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Cristina Sánchez
#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. Some relationships are years in the making. Some are just weeks. It all comes down to timing. Timing was perfect in Christina Sánchez becoming a Razorback. The phone call was the point of ignition, a long-time relationship...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: A Wrap Up
#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. Reading these five signing stories, we hope you can see the things we found distinctive about each of them. Whether it’s on the court or off, we will all remember their individual journeys through COVID-19 to become a...
Comments / 0