Tennessee rank unchanged in latest CFB Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers held steady in the latest College Football Playoff rankings of the season following a blowout victory against Missouri in their final home game.

The third edition of the rankings was released Thursday. Georgia is at No. 1, Ohio State is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and TCU is at No. 4.

Tennessee came in at No. 1 when the first rankings were released on Nov. 1, marking the first time atop the CFB rankings since the new system was instituted in 2014. The Vols dropped to fifth following a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs , who now occupy the top spot.

The Associated Press Top 25 rankings also had Tennessee in at No. 5 in their latest poll.

After their final game at Neyland Stadium , the Vols will go on the road for the final two weeks of the season for matchups against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Using a variety of factors including results, strength of schedule and common opponents, the 13-member CFP Selection Committee ranks what they consider to be the top 25 teams in the country.

The top four enter the playoff with No. 1 versus No. 4 and No. 2 versus No. 3 in the semifinals. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Playstation Fiesta Bowl will serve as this year’s semifinal games. Both games will be held on Dec. 31.

New rankings will be published each Tuesday through the conclusion of the conference championship games in the first week of December.

