Here’s the 2022 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team
Lexington’s high school volleyball coaches have selected the 2022 edition of the All-City Volleyball Team.
Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 11th Region champion and KHSAA state runner-up, placed four players on the first team, the most of the city’s nine schools. Douglass had the most overall honorees with 12 players mentioned, including three first-teamers.
The Broncos’ Jamison Gordon was named the recipient of the annual Chris Beerman Senior Award, named in honor of the late college coach and longtime club director of Lexington United Volleyball. The award goes to a senior who excels on the court, the classroom and in the community. Gordon was also named the 2022 Midway University/KHSAA Volleyball Student Athlete of the Year on Tuesday by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL
FIRST TEAM
Peyton Hollon, Frederick Douglass
Addison Jarvis, Frederick Douglass
Delaney Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Mia Telechbush, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Bela Haggard, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Allie Kronenberg, Lexington Catholic
Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass
Ava Jackson, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Reese Collins, Sayre
Elise Trimble, Lafayette
Desiree Kinnon, Tates Creek
Jackie Jarosz, Lexington Catholic
Kylie Simpson, Tates Creek
Lauran Barber, Lexington Christian
Addie Lowe, Lexington Catholic
SECOND TEAM
Hannah Kaufmann, Lexington Catholic
Avery Habersack, Lafayette
Cameron Owens, Bryan Station
Torii Starks, Frederick Douglass
Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass
Laney Bivins, Frederick Douglass
Emma McDowell, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Nyla Gaines, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jasmine Clark, Tates Creek
Mia Mashni, Lexington Catholic
Izzy Romero, Lexington Catholic
Masyn Thayer, Frederick Douglass
Emma Pittman, Lafayette
Catherine Carlos, Henry Clay
Brooke Turner, Frederick Douglass
Alaina Scott, Lafayette
Sunny Hilliard, Henry Clay
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Station: Micah Robinson, Caidence Sharp
Henry Clay: Kathryn Urbanek
Frederick Douglass: Izzy Wallace, Brett Mays, Sutton Tyner, Celia Orr
Lafayette: Ashley Cawood, Cailyn Fuamatu
Lexington Catholic: Caroline Holbrook, Lauren Moore, Emma Dorisio
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Sadie Stuart, Daisy Katte
Sayre: Katherine Croce
Tates Creek: Sarah Krupp
