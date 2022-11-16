Here’s the 2022 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team

Jamison Gordon (2) of Frederick Douglass was honored with a pair of awards on Tuesday. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington’s high school volleyball coaches have selected the 2022 edition of the All-City Volleyball Team.

Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 11th Region champion and KHSAA state runner-up, placed four players on the first team, the most of the city’s nine schools. Douglass had the most overall honorees with 12 players mentioned, including three first-teamers.

The Broncos’ Jamison Gordon was named the recipient of the annual Chris Beerman Senior Award, named in honor of the late college coach and longtime club director of Lexington United Volleyball. The award goes to a senior who excels on the court, the classroom and in the community. Gordon was also named the 2022 Midway University/KHSAA Volleyball Student Athlete of the Year on Tuesday by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

Peyton Hollon, Frederick Douglass

Addison Jarvis, Frederick Douglass

Delaney Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Mia Telechbush, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Bela Haggard, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Allie Kronenberg, Lexington Catholic

Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass

Ava Jackson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Reese Collins, Sayre

Elise Trimble, Lafayette

Desiree Kinnon, Tates Creek

Jackie Jarosz, Lexington Catholic

Kylie Simpson, Tates Creek

Lauran Barber, Lexington Christian

Addie Lowe, Lexington Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Kaufmann, Lexington Catholic

Avery Habersack, Lafayette

Cameron Owens, Bryan Station

Torii Starks, Frederick Douglass

Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass

Laney Bivins, Frederick Douglass

Emma McDowell, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Nyla Gaines, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jasmine Clark, Tates Creek

Mia Mashni, Lexington Catholic

Izzy Romero, Lexington Catholic

Masyn Thayer, Frederick Douglass

Emma Pittman, Lafayette

Catherine Carlos, Henry Clay

Brooke Turner, Frederick Douglass

Alaina Scott, Lafayette

Sunny Hilliard, Henry Clay

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Micah Robinson, Caidence Sharp

Henry Clay: Kathryn Urbanek

Frederick Douglass: Izzy Wallace, Brett Mays, Sutton Tyner, Celia Orr

Lafayette: Ashley Cawood, Cailyn Fuamatu

Lexington Catholic: Caroline Holbrook, Lauren Moore, Emma Dorisio

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Sadie Stuart, Daisy Katte

Sayre: Katherine Croce

Tates Creek: Sarah Krupp