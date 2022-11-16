Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
KDRV
Jackson County is getting help from UO for wildfire smoke management plan
MEDFORD & EUGENE, Ore. -- Jackson County is getting help from the University of Oregon with seasonal wildfire smoke. The University of Oregon (UO) says two of its graduate students are working with the County to create a smoke management community response plan. UO says Anna Murphy and Stuart Warren...
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
KTVZ
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
kezi.com
How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
Expected red wave in Oregon legislative races turned out to be a ripple
Republicans gained two seats in Oregon’s 60-member House and one in the 30-member Senate this fall, fewer than they hoped from a multimillion dollar drive they calculated could yield a red wave. Those results became clear late Wednesday, a full eight days after the election, when Clackamas and Deschutes...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Comments / 0