Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 86-77 double-OT loss to Michigan State

Five things you need to know from the Kentucky Wildcats’ 86-77 double-overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis:

1. Another loss in Kentucky’s hall of nightmares . UK lost for the fourth straight time in the venue now known as the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Included are three straight defeats in the Champions Classic — the 118-84 drubbing by Duke in 2018-19; a 65-62 loss to Kansas in 2020-21; and Tuesday night — plus the shocking 85-79 overtime loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Similar to the defeat against the Peacocks, Kentucky saw late leads slip away against Michigan State.

At the end of regulation, Kentucky took a 58-54 lead when Oscar Tshiebwe hit a pair of free throws with 3:53 left. However, the Spartans outscored the Wildcats 8-4 down the stretch to force OT.

In the first extra session, UK took a quick 67-62 lead on a pair of foul shots by Jacob Toppin and a Sahvir Wheeler three-pointer and still led 70-67 after a Wheeler layup with 1:22 left.

MSU proceeded to outscore Kentucky 4-1 the rest of the first OT to again tie the game at 71.

In the second OT, the Cats played without Tshiebwe, who fouled out with 32.8 seconds left in the first extra period.

Kentucky again got out to an early lead behind a 14-footer from CJ Fredrick and a three-pointer by Cason Wallace that put UK up 76-73.

Without Tshiebwe, however, Kentucky went the final four minutes of the second OT without scoring a field goal and lost.

2. Oscar Tshiebwe makes season debut . College basketball’s consensus 2021-22 National Player of the Year launched his 2022-23 season with 14:55 left in the first half. The pro-UK crowd in Indy gave Tshiebwe a thunderous ovation.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound senior then performed as if he had not missed any time.

Before Tshiebwe had played three minutes, he already had four rebounds. His first basket of the season came off an offensive rebound — of course — and put Kentucky ahead 8-6 with 13:46 left in the first half.

In 12 first-half minutes, Tshiebwe produced 11 points and seven rebounds.

The product of the Democratic Republic of Congo had missed this season’s first two game after having a surgical procedure on his right knee. He played Tuesday night with protective hosiery on his right leg.

Tshiebwe finished with 22 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. There was some rust, as he had five turnovers.

The UK star and Jacob Toppin also appeared to be confused about defensive assignments on the final play of regulation, which led to the Spartans’ Malik Hall tying the game at 62 on a wide-open dunk with 3.7 seconds left off an out-of-bounds play.

Still, it was a fairly smashing season debut for Oscar.

3. Three-pointers harder to come by . Kentucky entered the game having made 22 of 43 three-point shots in routs of Howard and Duquesne to open the season.

The treys proved a bit tougher against a high-level power-five roster such as Michigan State’s.

Kentucky made only seven of 25 from behind the arc vs. the Spartans.

UK’s primary long-range marksmen, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves, never got dialed in. Fredrick went 1-of-6 on three-pointers, 2-of-7 overall. Reeves was 1-of-3 on treys, 1-of-7 overall.

It is incredibly early in the season and Kentucky will benefit from playing in a close game against a good team. However, at least for now, the Cats may not have quite as many reliable ways to score as it has appeared against over-matched competition.

Kentucky’s Cason Wallace looks to pass against Michigan State in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Wallace finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

4 . Calipari vs. Izzo . As UK head man, John Calipari is now 2-2 vs. Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Izzo is now 6-4 vs. UK.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Michigan State 14-12.

5 . Cats’ Champions Classic struggles continue . Kentucky has now lost three straight games in the Champions Classic and five of its last six in the annual round robin of men’s college hoops blue bloods.

UK is now 5-7 all-time in the Champions Classic. The Cats are 2-2 vs. Kansas, 2-2 vs. Michigan State and 1-3 vs. Duke.

Michigan State is also now 5-7 all-time in the Champions Classic. The Spartans are 2-2 vs. Kansas, 2-2 vs. Kentucky and 1-3 vs. Duke.

Pending the outcome of Tuesday night’s second game between Duke and Kansas, the all-time Champions Classic records are: Duke 7-4, Kansas 6-5, Kentucky 5-7 and Michigan State 5-7.