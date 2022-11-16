ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 1

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 8 (Mikheyev, Kuzmenko), 5:40. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Miller, Hughes), 10:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Lizotte 5 (Edler, Walker), 13:46. 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 9 (Kuzmenko, Hughes), 14:50. Third Period_5, Vancouver, Boeser 2 (Dries), 5:07. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 4-18-16_38. Vancouver 7-9-9_25. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Washington,...
COLORADO STATE
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69

DENVER (3-1) Corbett 2-7 3-3 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Bruner 3-10 2-2 10, Mullins 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 6-11 9-9 21, Tainamo 4-6 2-2 11, Lukic 3-5 2-4 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-22 70. IDAHO ST. (1-3) Lee...
DENVER, CO
Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Schultz's 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -129, Kings +109; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after Justin Schultz scored two goals in the Kraken's 3-2 overtime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Utah 134, Phoenix 133

PHOENIX (133) Bridges 6-12 1-2 13, Craig 6-10 1-1 16, Ayton 7-12 3-3 17, Booker 16-31 15-15 49, Payne 6-12 3-4 17, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Lee 2-6 0-0 6, Landale 3-4 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-94 26-28 133. UTAH (134) Markkanen...
PHOENIX, AZ

