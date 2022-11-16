Read full article on original website
Clydene Cannon
2d ago
How ridiculous! There are trespassing laws in California. The Covid determination applied to lawful renters not squatters and criminals.
Freeman007
3d ago
covid regulations really really. here's your covid regulations🖕🏼🖕🏼 🤓
ch
2d ago
In California self defense will result in the death penalty....california hates property owners.
2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
KTVU FOX 2
Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources. The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28...
Oakland police searching for murder suspect Juan Lopez
OAKLAND -- Investigators released photos Friday of Juan Lopez in the hopes the images will bring in tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Pablo Garcia Jr.Oakland police said the homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.Officers responded to Ali Baba Smoke Shop on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to render aid, Garcia Jr. was declared dead at the scene.An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition with a leg wound. The ensuing investigation has identified the 26-year-old Lopez as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. His image was captured on survallience cameras. Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting.The killing was the 107th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
9-year-old missing in El Cerrito after visit with father
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday. Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. […]
Fremont shooting suspect charged with attempted murder: DA
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect linked to a Fremont shooting last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the Fremont Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened on Nov. 12 at around 1:18 p.m. near School Street and Bodily Avenue. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Union City resident Zain […]
Over 400 lbs of meth recovered in ‘major’ drug trafficking operation across multiple CA counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured The seizure was made by police with […]
San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A wild scene on a Bay Area freeway showed police officers chasing auto burglary suspects. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. Video shows three auto burglary suspects trying to outrun San Francisco and CHP officers last Friday on the Southbound 101 freeway, but they didn’t make […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
thesfnews.com
Fatal Shooting Occurs In Northern Station
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Northern Station on November 12. The SFPD reported that at 9:03 p.m. officers responded to the region of Fulton Street and Webster Street regarding a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
