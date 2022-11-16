WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kyle Connor recorded a hat trick in the Jets’ 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Winnipeg has a 6-1-0 record in home games and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Jets have an 8-0-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO