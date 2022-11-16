Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!
Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s ‘Longest Table,’ turkey giveaway spotlight holiday spirit, giving thanks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to the generosity of some Jacksonville-area organization and their supporters, local families will have a happy Thanksgiving — and a big bird for the holiday. Others gathered downtown Wednesday evening and gave thanks during a huge outdoor dinner. At a drive-up turkey and gift...
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
News4Jax.com
Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
Action News Jax
Farah & Farah offering free rides home from River City Pride Parade in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville-based law firm Farah & Farah is offering free rides to help people attending the River City Pride Parade on Sunday in Five Points. Attendees can fill out this form on Farah & Farah’s website to set up their free ride. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
Beating inflation: Hacks on finding the best home décor at a fraction of the price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Decorating can make your place feel like home, but we know it takes time and money to make that happen. With inflation and items on back order, Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty, found a few ways to spruce up your home without waiting in limbo or breaking the bank.
News4Jax.com
What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?
The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
In Need of Homes: Become a puppy raiser with K9s for Warriors
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Before these dogs graduate to become service dogs and before they can save a veterans life, they are raised by volunteers. K9s for Warriors needs more volunteers right now. No experience is needed and families with kids are welcome to apply! Your puppy comes...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
News4Jax.com
As cost of living rises, so does need for help in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though it is a season of giving, it is also a season when people need help. As the holiday season begins, many people will go without unless someone steps up to provide assistance. Cars lined up on Friday at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field where...
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville
Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
News4Jax.com
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
First Coast News
This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
Jacksonville Daily Record
CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram
CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday
All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.
Jacksonville Daily Record
SuperTarget renovating in OakLeaf Town Center
Minneapolis-based Target is requesting a permit for $5.2 million in renovations to its OakLeaf SuperTarget at 9525 Crosshill Blvd. as Hobby Lobby builds-out a new store next to it. Target proposes to renovate 45,541 square feet of the 180,561-square-foot store, which it built in 2007 and owns. Work includes exterior...
