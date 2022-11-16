ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!

Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s your favorite memory of The Morning Show?

The Morning Show has now been the most-watched morning news in Jacksonville for 10 years in a row. It has taken a cast of hundreds, both on and behind the camera to bring you all the news, weather, traffic and sometimes shenanigans since the show began. And it is thanks to you, our amazing viewers who tune in every day, that we can say we’re #1 for the past decade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram

CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

SuperTarget renovating in OakLeaf Town Center

Minneapolis-based Target is requesting a permit for $5.2 million in renovations to its OakLeaf SuperTarget at 9525 Crosshill Blvd. as Hobby Lobby builds-out a new store next to it. Target proposes to renovate 45,541 square feet of the 180,561-square-foot store, which it built in 2007 and owns. Work includes exterior...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

