Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO