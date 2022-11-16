Read full article on original website
Related
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
CNET
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
CNET
Internet Outages Could Spread as Temperatures Rise. Here's What Big Tech Is Doing
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Early in September, when temperatures spiked to 116 degrees Fahrenheit and broke a 100-year record in Sacramento, California, the government told people to stay indoors as much as possible and to stay cool. That's when people turning to Twitter to vent their grievances, but it turns out that their social media access could have melted down along with everything else.
CNET
Buying Gifts on Amazon During Black Friday? How to Keep Your Purchases a Secret
Amazon's Black Friday deals are here, with just one week left until the huge shopping day arrives. But if you share an Amazon Prime membership with others in the household and you're planning to buy gifts for them, it's going to be easy for them to see what you've bought.
CNET
Fortnite Maker Says Google Paid Activision Millions Not to Launch Rival App Store
Fortnite developer Epic Games said Google paid the equivalent of $360 million to Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard as part of a broad agreement that included a promise the gaming giant would not create a rival app store. The move, Epic said, helped solidify Google's hold on phones and tablets powered by its Android software.
Babylon Bee CEO Says ‘Musk Saw That As Problematic’ After Reinstatement
The CEO of the satire site Babylon Bee told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday that Twitter owner Elon Musk saw his site’s ban from the social media site as “problematic.” “The left’s insane ideology needs to be propped up by silencing people on the
‘Dead to Me’ Finale Puts Friendship at the Forefront
“Dead to Me” has been laid to rest with its third and final season that premiered Thursday on Netflix. In the final episode, Liz Feldman’s labyrinthine dark comedy crime soap strips away the frills and thrills in favor of a good old-fashioned girls trip — a last hurrah for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), the heart and soul of the show. Jen and Judy don’t quite make a run for it “Thelma & Louise”-style, but they use Judy’s cancer treatment clinical trial as an excuse to get away for three weeks. Before leaving, Judy confessed to being the sole...
CNET
Taylor Swift Apologizes for Ticketmaster Fiasco: 8 Lessons From the Mess
Taylor Swift has spoken about this week's problems with ticket sales for her concert tour. In an Instagram Story posted Friday, the day tickets were supposed to go on sale to the general public, the singer lashed out at Ticketmaster, though not by name. "I'm not going to make excuses...
CNET
Early Black Friday Sales: Best Deals Available Ahead of Black Friday
We are officially one week away from Black Friday and there are TONS of great deals to be had. With a week to go until Black Friday is officially here, the deals are really starting to heat up. We've seen great Black Friday deals for a few weeks already and there's no shortage of early Black Friday deals available right now. Instead of sending you looking for all the best Black Friday deals, we've rounded up all of our favorites in one place.
CNET
Amazon Job Cuts Extend Into 2023, CEO Says
Layoffs and buyouts will continue at Amazon into 2023, the company's CEO, Andy Jassy wrote in a post on Thursday. Jassy said the job reductions were a part of the company's annual operating planning review. This year's review was complicated by the "challenging spot" the economy is in, coupled with the fact that Amazon rapidly hired employees in recent years, Jassy said.
CNET
Amazon Begins Layoffs, Report Says
Amazon began cutting jobs in its Alexa voice assistant and Luna cloud gaming units Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported. The e-commerce giant is the latest to embark on massive layoffs it plans to cut around 10,000 jobs, or 3% of corporate employees, starting this week, according to the New York Times.
CNET
Amazon Initiates Voluntary Buyout Program, Report Says
Amazon is offering voluntary buyouts to some of its employees to cut costs beyond the layoffs it initiated this week, CNBC reported Wednesday. The e-commerce giant offered "voluntary severance" packages on Tuesday and Wednesday as it continued to cut jobs and issue substantial layoffs across the company, CNBC reported. Human resources and employee services were among the divisions that received the buyout offers.
CNET
Squishmallows Are Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon, Get One for as Little as $7
When I first heard of Squishmallows, I really thought my friend had just made up the word. But lo and behold, these little treasures are a real thing and they've gained popularity incredibly quickly. While a typical Squishmallow will set you back $17 and special edition ones can run up...
CNET
Amazon Confirms Layoffs
Amazon confirmed layoffs in a blog post on Wednesday, after days of rumors about job cuts. "We notified impacted employees yesterday, and will continue to work closely with each individual to provide support, including assisting in finding new roles," Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of Devices and Services, said in the post. "In cases where employees cannot find a new role within the company, we will support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support."
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8: My Takeaways After Using It for a Month
The Series 8 represents a few notable firsts for Apple's smartwatch. It's among the first to include temperature sensors, and it can also now detect car crashes -- along with the Apple Watch Ultra, cheaper SE and iPhone 14 lineup. But none of these milestones are what stood out to...
CNET
'The Wonder': That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered
If you just caught The Wonder now that it's streaming on Netflix, you might be pondering its jarring ending. The psychological drama from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio asks you to believe in the power of storytelling and how it can alter reality. Case in point: The young girl visited by Pugh's Nurse Lib Wright claims to be able to survive without food, but someone might be spinning a yarn.
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
Comments / 0