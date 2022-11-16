ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Princess Diaries' Sequel Reportedly in the Works at Disney

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Princess Diaries may be getting a third film!

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney is in the process of penning a script for the third film. Aadrita Mukerji, a writer on The Endgame and Reacher, is setting out to continue the Anne Hathaway-led film series.

Hathaway currently has not signed onto the film, but she has previously expressed her interest in a third installment of the beloved Disney movie.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight back in Oct. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

The original Princess Diaries debuted in 2001, where Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis who was just a normal high school student before she discovered she was the princess of Genovia.

Andrews appeared as her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, who taught her all she needed to know about royalty. Then, in 2004, Hathaway and Andrews reprised their roles in The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement.

Andrews has also shown interest in reprising her role in the film. "I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know," she told Entertainment Tonight back in June, adding, "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things."

The original Princess Diaries celebrated its 20th anniversary last July, and Hathaway celebrated the occasion by sharing throwback snaps from the classic film on her Instagram.

"Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑," she captioned the post.

While the writers are currently drawing up the third installment, it's unclear if the film will actually be going into production–but we're keeping our fingers crossed!

