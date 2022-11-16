I’m a hotel worker who spent over $4,000 on Christmas decorations this year

Fir real?! A man in Wales has dropped enough money on his Christmas decorations to light up his whole street.

Naylan Dane Thomas, 31, and his partner, Chris, 33, bought a house on a main road last year, noting how they could fill their front yard with lots of lights for the holidays.

Thomas, a hotel worker, said he spent seven days and more than $4,200 on his indoor and outdoor Christmas decor.

“I have always said from Day 1 that I was always going to put the lights up, and I wasn’t going to stop because of some bills,” he told The Mirror.

“I live on a main road, and there are schools at either end. The parents and kids absolutely love them.”

The elaborate setup includes everything from LED Santas to holiday-inspired fish tank decorations.

The lavish display takes Thomas seven days to set up. Jam Press

Thomas cited inflation as a reason why some people are finding it difficult to be happy, especially around the holidays. He said he’s doing what he can to instill some joy.

“Everyone is having a tough time at the moment due to the cost of living, so it is nice to give them that relief and spread some Christmas spirit,” he said.

The man behind the display, Naylan Dane Thomas, is a hotel worker in Wales. Jam Press

“This is why we do the lights, I wanted to do it for the young kids and families that may be struggling. To see their faces light up when they see them is just great, I love it.”

He said people even ask to see the inside of the couple’s home to get a look at their indoor decor. Jam Press

But wait — there’s myrrh. Thomas said he gets knocks at the door from families asking if they can see the couple’s inside decorations too. Thomas said they’ve even received thank you letters from gracious spectators.

To anyone thinking Thomas’ festive spending habits could land him on the naughty list, Thomas explained that he sees the seasonal purchases as an “investment” — including the $800 he claims to have spent just on ornaments.

Thomas said he spent over $4,000 on Christmas decor this year. Jam Press

“I put these decorations up for no other reason other than the fact I love Christmas. I was up at 4.30 a.m. last month getting them all ready,” he said.

“Our friends and family came for the big switch-on, and it was just amazing. The lights go on at dusk every day and turn off at 10 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and see them,” Thomas proudly said of his display.