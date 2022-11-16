Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery
A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
Suspect Arrested for Attempted Robbery, Stabbings in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was arrested for attempted robbery and attempted murder in the city of Santa Monica Thursday night. Santa Monica Police… Read more "Suspect Arrested for Attempted Robbery, Stabbings in Santa Monica"
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target identified; family seeking donations
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
Possible Suspect Related to ‘Follow Home’ Robberies Taken into Custody
Mid-City, Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division officers with support from SWAT took a possible follow home robbery suspect into custody. The suspect was taken into custody at an apartment building located in the 2000 block of South...
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought.
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center
The Torrance Police Department was at the Del Amo Fashion Center investigating a suspected burglary Thursday. According to police, they responded around 2:10 a.m. to a call for a burglary occurring at one of the businesses at the Del Amo. It was unclear which business it was. Several officers were on the roof of Nordstrom at the mall around 6:32 a.m. searching for the burglar.Due to police activity, Fashion Way was closed between Hawthorne Boulevard and Amie Avenue in Torrance temporarily. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the investigation. Around 6:45 a.m. police told CBSLA that one person was taken into custody in connection to the crime. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Santa Clarita
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.
‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
foxla.com
Santa Monica Mirror
Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica
Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation
Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
