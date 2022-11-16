ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery

A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center

The Torrance Police Department was at the Del Amo Fashion Center investigating a suspected burglary Thursday. According to police, they responded around 2:10 a.m. to a call for a burglary occurring at one of the businesses at the Del Amo. It was unclear which business it was. Several officers were on the roof of Nordstrom at the mall around 6:32 a.m. searching for the burglar.Due to police activity, Fashion Way was closed between Hawthorne Boulevard and Amie Avenue in Torrance temporarily. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.  Around 6:45 a.m. police told CBSLA that one person was taken into custody in connection to the crime. The suspect's identity has not yet been released. 
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation

Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
