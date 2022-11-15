ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football moves up to No. in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program just keeps moving up the rankings.

After a comeback win over Wake Forest on Saturday night , the Tar Heels moved to 9-1 overall and clinched the coastal division title with a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in a few weeks from now.

But they also saw their ranking in the College Football Playoffs improve as well.

The Tar Heels moved up two spots in the updated rankings to No. 16 overall as the climb continues. UNC has a VERY slim chance at actually making the Top 4 but they do have a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl.

The Tar Heels will host Georgia Tech this weekend and then N.C. State in the regular season finale before playing Clemson in the ACC title game. If they win out and do it in a dominant fashion, things could get interesting.

