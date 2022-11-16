ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police search for man accused of attacking woman with metal pipe

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of battery with a deadly weapon in the northwest valley. Officers responded to a call on Monday, November 14 after a woman was struck with a metal pipe. Police reported to the intersection of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect wanted after robbery near Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a business near Decatur and Oakey Boulevard. LVMPD says it happened near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in Spring Valley back on November 5 around 1 p.m. Police describe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man loses arm in single vehicle crash, faces DUI charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing DUI charges after losing his arm following a single-vehicle crash, according to an arrest report. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 12, at around 6 a.m. near Sahara Ave 15th Street. Police say the driver of a light gray Subaru Cross-trek,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in the central Las Vegas valley on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported around 5:56 p.m. on Karen Avenue east of Maryland Parkway, just south of Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV

