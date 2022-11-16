Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police seek other victims of suspected cold case murderer, rapist
Las Vegas Metro police suspect the man accused of raping and murdering a woman in a recently solved cold case may sexually assaulted other women over the past decades.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police still searching for suspect after 3 stabbed at park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says it is still searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed at a park last Saturday. According to police, North Las Vegas officers responded to Craig Ranch Regional Park at about 2:09 p.m. on Nov. 12 in response to a stabbing.
Las Vegas police search for man who hit woman with metal pipe
Police say the suspect attacked the victim with a metal pipe as she was standing close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
news3lv.com
Police release 911 calls from stabbings that injured 3 at North Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have released some 911 calls as they continue to search for the person who stabbed three people during an altercation at a North Las Vegas park over the weekend. The North Las Vegas Police Department said that detectives do not believe Saturday's stabbings at...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
news3lv.com
Police search for man accused of attacking woman with metal pipe
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of battery with a deadly weapon in the northwest valley. Officers responded to a call on Monday, November 14 after a woman was struck with a metal pipe. Police reported to the intersection of...
NLVPD: Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence"
North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.
4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near West Charleston and South Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect wanted after robbery near Decatur, Oakey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a business near Decatur and Oakey Boulevard. LVMPD says it happened near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in Spring Valley back on November 5 around 1 p.m. Police describe...
Rapper Blueface accused of shooting at man after altercation at Vegas club
An arrest report reveals the evidence Las Vegas police used to arrest the rapper Blueface for a shooting at a local gentlemen's club on Oct. 8.
news3lv.com
Man loses arm in single vehicle crash, faces DUI charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing DUI charges after losing his arm following a single-vehicle crash, according to an arrest report. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 12, at around 6 a.m. near Sahara Ave 15th Street. Police say the driver of a light gray Subaru Cross-trek,...
Accused Resorts World robber on probation for Venetian robbery conviction
Zubaid Al Jarmi was arrested in connection with a robbery at Resorts World while serving a three year probation sentence for a 2020 robbery at the Venetian Resort.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in the central Las Vegas valley on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported around 5:56 p.m. on Karen Avenue east of Maryland Parkway, just south of Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
North Las Vegas police discover teenager locked in room for more than a year
Three adults were arrested on Nov. 5 after North Las Vegas police discovered a teenager locked in a bedroom for more than a year with little food and a bucket to relieve herself.
Las Vegas man accused of driving drunk loses arm in violent rollover crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of driving drunk crashed his car, slamming into light poles, flipping his vehicle, and severing his arm in the process, according to an arrest report. George Solis was facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to maintain a lane. Solis’ birthdate was redacted in […]
Robbery reported at casino west of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a reported robbery in the 4000 block of Flamingo Road, near Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
Pedestrian hit, injured in east Las Vegas valley funeral van crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured on the east side of the Las Vegas valley
