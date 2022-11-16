Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
Samuel L. Jackson Jokes About The 1 Word He Couldn't Use On 'Sesame Street'
"The Avengers" actor appeared in a "Sesame Street" YouTube video that spoofed the superhero movie in October.
Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen
Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.
'80 for Brady' trailer's got game
Get ready for this lineup. Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series.
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
