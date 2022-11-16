"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day be day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the party is always right." ~ George Orwell
How do vote for a looser that won’t even debate? How does the person in charge of voting integrity not step aside if she’s in the fight. Look at Kalifornia you’re becoming them!!!
Because Lake spread’s conspiracy theories, misinformation, lies, fear and anger. She acts like privileged snob . She’s got very little ideas of how to accomplish her goals. Spends more time spreading conspiracies than anything of value. I don’t like either candidates, but Lake is a tyrant that’s supporting a tyrant. Enough is enough
Comments / 106