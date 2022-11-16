ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story . The original story is below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the 75-year-old grandmother Tuesday night, after the woman — who has dementia — was last seen making a purchase at the Key Food supermarket at noon.

Surveillance shows Santos leaving the market, which is located at 256th Street and Riverdale Avenue in the Bronx.

One of the woman’s daughters, Josie Santos, thinks her mother may have tried to travel to a family apartment in Washington Heights.

“We think she took the bus,” Josie Santos said, “but she may have taken the wrong bus.”

PIX11 News learned K-9 dogs tracked the grandmother’s scent to a bus stop in Riverdale.

“She left her cell phone at home,” Josie Santos said. “She has diabetes.”

Milagros Santos moved to New York in the 1960s from the Dominican Republic, her daughter said, and speaks Spanish. She is the mother of five children.

Santos made the purchase at Key Food at 12:02 p.m. using her granddaughter’s Capitol One credit card. Gabriella Butler is the name on the card.

The NYPD prepared a poster showing a photo of Milagros Santos and a surveillance image of her leaving Key Food.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greges at the 50th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 543-6135.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 24

Diane Mitchell
3d ago

When people saw they family menber with these type of sickness they have to take more care of them i Pray God she return home safely

Reply
13
Annie McKenzie
2d ago

She was found in Manhattan and reunited with her faintly. 🙏

Reply(1)
7
 

