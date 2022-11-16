Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live

I went to visit my wife a couple of weekends ago. She is a travel nurse, so we don't see much of each other these days, and this contract has her in Cooperstown, New York. It was a nice visit. We had a good time, saw good sights, ate good food, and generally enjoyed being with each other. We had no fights or disagreements and that, too, was nice. Now, had we been living in the same house for an extended period of time, we might have irritated each other. I know, not likely. I mean, who wouldn't love me? We've only been married 35 years, so the honeymoon phase isn't quite over, right?

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO