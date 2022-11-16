Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.

17 HOURS AGO