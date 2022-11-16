Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
stillrealtous.com
Captain Insano Debuts On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular teams in AEW and they’re currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The belts will be defended at Full Gear on Saturday when The Acclaimed face off against Swerve In Our Glory, and this week The Acclaimed debuted a new music video which featured them talking trash about their opponents.
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
wrestlinginc.com
The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application
The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.
tjrwrestling.net
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Suffers Bloody Accident After Returning Home For The First Time In Over 20 Days
Alexa Bliss is known for being the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s. It seems she just can’t seem to get a break this week. After losing her Uber account, there’s another incident that made her week worse. It all started when the...
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
AEW Full Gear Predictions | Impact Over Drive | WWE Plans? | Coexisting with Rob & Maggie 11/18/22
Welcome to a new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have another jam packed episode!. - What We Liked This Week on Raw/NXT/Dynamite/Impact. - The Cooper Effect: Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning. The Cooper Effect: Lee Brenon. - Rob Jokes.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Almost Retired In 2016
Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have a long career inside the squared circle, but no one can go forever. Mickie James was getting ready to ride off into the sunset in 2016, and her original plan was to quietly fade away. However, during an appearance on Wrestling with Rip...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told Former WWE Star He Hated His “Flabby Body”
Professional wrestlers come in all shapes and sizes as people with various body types have been known to step into the squared circle. Not every wrestler who has competed in WWE has been shredded, but it seems that Vince McMahon didn’t approve of at least one former WWE star’s look.
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
stillrealtous.com
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
