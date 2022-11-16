Read full article on original website
lsuagcenter.com
Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines
(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
KPLC TV
Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday color to Sulphur.
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
brproud.com
Inflation, supply chain shortages hitting food banks before holiday season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the third highest rate of food insecurity. One in seven people in the state don’t have access to food on a regular basis and the economy is adding to the strain. Just ahead of the approaching holiday season, Governor John Bel...
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
magic1029fm.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year
Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session last Saturday to approve the votes of the dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C.
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
lsuagcenter.com
Sugarcane research focusing on needs of central Louisiana growers
The Louisiana sugarcane belt has seen significant expansion during the past 10 years. Because of this growth, the LSU AgCenter has begun a research project aimed at developing varieties and answering questions growers have in the northern reaches of the cane-growing region. LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux has this report from central Louisiana.
