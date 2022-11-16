ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday color to Sulphur.
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Sugarcane research focusing on needs of central Louisiana growers

The Louisiana sugarcane belt has seen significant expansion during the past 10 years. Because of this growth, the LSU AgCenter has begun a research project aimed at developing varieties and answering questions growers have in the northern reaches of the cane-growing region. LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux has this report from central Louisiana.
