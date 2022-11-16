Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
Next Parent University event this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning. Michael O’Neal is executive director...
Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
Tour de Art event this weekend on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is hosting their Tour de Art event this weekend. Sixty local artists will be placed all along the North End Corridor. It’s happening on Saturday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free but if you would like to rent...
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire. In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”
First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area. New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater. On a typical day this street would be empty. But now...
Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater. William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year. He joined WTOC on Morning...
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Campaigns stop in Savannah ahead of Senate runoff election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidates for the Senate runoff election were back on the campaign tour with both parties holding events in our area today. Herschel Walker spoke to voters in Savannah. He’s calling for a change in spending for Georgia in Washington. “Y’all see what he’s been doing...
Lowcountry exhibit features art made by victims of human trafficking
HAMPTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry art exhibit will feature the work of human trafficking victims, hoping to bring light to the problem locally. ”It’s an incredible thing to see and witness, let alone the fact that some of them have chosen to share their voice of their story,” said Sheila Roemeling, executive director of Fresh Start Healing Heart.
Broughton Street expected to reopen Friday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished. We’re talking about the construction on Broughton Street. The city says the street is expected to reopen to traffic this evening as well as the sidewalks.
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
Chatham Co. commissioner explains new fire fee bills
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in unincorporated Chatham County, and you recently got a bill for fire services, you now have more time to pay-up. It comes after county officials decided to extend that deadline by 30 days Friday. “Let me first say, we will not be...
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some lucky winners are walking away with money and help to get their business off the ground. The 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition took place this afternoon. It’s Savannah’s very own version of SharkTank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel...
