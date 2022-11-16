A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights. Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO