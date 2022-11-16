ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Indiana

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Indiana game at Spartan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Hoosiers haven't won a game since the middle of September, and with both their offense and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Detroit News

Michigan State's seniors, including four from 2018 class cherish 'special bond'

East Lansing — When Michigan State takes on Indiana Saturday at Spartan Stadium, it will mark the final home game of the season. Senior Day. A time to honor the players whose careers at Michigan State are coming to an end. It’s hard to nail down an exact number this year. The extra season of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an option, and many players are still deciding whether this, indeed, will be their final game at Spartan Stadium.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Man, 67, dies after crash Wednesday on Novi Road

Novi — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning car crash that left a 67-year-old man dead. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar Street, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the Novi man was driving north on Novi Road...
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Judge suppresses key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder trial

A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights. Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

