USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Detroit News
Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Indiana
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Indiana game at Spartan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Hoosiers haven't won a game since the middle of September, and with both their offense and...
Detroit News
Michigan State's seniors, including four from 2018 class cherish 'special bond'
East Lansing — When Michigan State takes on Indiana Saturday at Spartan Stadium, it will mark the final home game of the season. Senior Day. A time to honor the players whose careers at Michigan State are coming to an end. It’s hard to nail down an exact number this year. The extra season of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an option, and many players are still deciding whether this, indeed, will be their final game at Spartan Stadium.
Detroit News
Michigan's senior class prepares for final home game at Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor — It is the cycle of college football life. At some point, a career concludes, whether it’s because eligibility is exhausted, or the player decides to move on from Michigan. The unbeaten Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who are No. 3 in the College Football Playoff...
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan State target Trey Cornist more than just a bruiser at running back
Watch Trey Cornist rumble through opponents and it is clear he fits the classic Big Ten mold at running back. Cornist had an exceptional senior season at Cincinnati Winton Woods. He was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continued to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. A message found on a bathroom wall Wednesday at South Lyon East High School said "someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m.," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement.
Detroit News
Man, 67, dies after crash Wednesday on Novi Road
Novi — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning car crash that left a 67-year-old man dead. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar Street, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the Novi man was driving north on Novi Road...
Detroit News
Judge suppresses key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder trial
A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights. Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.
