Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday

UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”

Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown

Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
MMAmania.com

Report: Israel Adesanya arrested in New York after gifted brass knuckles in airport

Israel Adesanya’s week nearly went from bad to worse. TMZ reported today (Weds., Nov. 16, 2022) that Adesanya was briefly arrested in New York City’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in the afternoon on criminal possession of a weapon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder was alleged to have gone through security carrying a set of brass knuckles. Adesanya was reportedly caught by the Port Authority Police Department near Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area on his way to the American Airlines terminal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot

What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281

Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
MMA Fighting

Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Details Emerge From UFC Star's Airport Incident

UFC star Israel Adesanya had an unfortunate afternoon at JFK Airport in New York. According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was stopped at a security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession. Possessing brass knuckles is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York. As it turns out,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Bellator’s Scott Coker on death of Anthony Johnson: ‘I had no idea he was this ill’

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died over the weekend at the young age of 38 after a long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). While Johnson had hinted at serious health struggles for more than one year, few knew just how serious the situation was until his manager came out in October and asked fans to, “pray for Rumble.”
ILLINOIS STATE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Mateusz Gamrot calls out Michael Chandler: ‘Let’s make a war’

What’s next for Michael Chandler after his UFC 281 submission loss?. Had “Iron” defeated Dustin Poirier, there’s a real chance he could’ve jumped the line at Lightweight. Instead, Chandler has lost three of his five UFC fights, even if each and every performance has resulted in massive entertainment. There’s a chance Chandler scores a spot as Conor McGregor’s dance partner in his eventual return, but a showdown opposite “Notorious” is far from guaranteed, and the timeline is fairly unknown.
MMAmania.com

Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV

