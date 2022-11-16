Florida Christian golfer Prieto 2nd at state, 3rd at national. Plus football, soccer, wrestling

Florida Christian’s Nicholas Prieto tied for second to lead all South Florida boys’ golfers at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club at Howey-in-the-Hills.

Prieto, an Arizona State commit, shot 71 to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish. He was one shot back from state champ Jack Quinn of FAU HS-Boca Raton.

Florida Christian also qualified for state for the first time as a team and placed 12th of the top 16 teams in Class 1A.

Pine Crest’s boys finished a South Florida-best fifth overall, led by Jonathan Weinberg and Sam Brown, who each totaled 75 to tie for 16th individually.

Sagemont placed the highest of any South Florida schools on the girls’ side, finishing eighth overall with a team score of 315. Sophomore Ariana Silva scored 73 to place 12th individually. Palmer Trinity sophomore Remi Bacardi shot 74 to place 20th.

BOYS: Team: 1. FAU HS-Boca Raton 294; 2. Episcopal-Jacksonville 304; 3. Cardinal Mooney-Sarasota 307; 4. Circle Christian-Winter Springs 308; 5. Pine Crest and Bishop Verot-Fort Myers 309; 7. First Academy-Orlando 310; 8. Lake Mary, Saint Stephens and Westlake Prep 314; 11. Morningside-Port St. Lucie 316; 12. Florida Christian 317; 13. Benjamin-North Palm Beach 324; 14. Ransom Everglades and Florida High 330; 16. Bolles-Jacksonville 334.

Prior to state, Nicholas Prieto tied for third at the Ping Invitational at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma (par 72 on 7,426 yards).

The 36 top juniors in the nation competed.

Prieto shot 76-71-73--220 (4-over), playing 54 holes in three days. He bettered his fourth place finish from last year on the same course.

Wrestling

Christian Vazquez of Doral Academy won the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. A junior, he defeated Danny Pigoni from Illinois 8-4 in the 113-pound finals.

Christian Vazquez (113 pounds) of Doral Academy wrestling takes first at nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo Courtesy Doral Academy Wrestling

Christian Vazquez of Doral Academy wrestling wins nationals. Photo Courtesy Doral Academy Wrestling

Soccer

Cardinal Gibbons in boys’ soccer and Doral Academy and Palmer Trinity in girls’ soccer are off to good starts this season.

GIRLS: Carrollton 8, Somerset Charter Silver Palms 0: Gkp Maddie Althage 4 saves, shutout; Broghan Rice 2 goals, 2 assists; Lela Eljaiek 2 goals; Carola Cobo 1 goal, 2 assists; Camila Tundidor 1 goal; Francesca Luna 1 goal, 1 assist; Gala Jiménez 1 goal; Catalina Quimper 2 assists; Angelina Puig 1 assist.

GIRLS: Doral Academy 4, Boca Raton 1: Rachel Brown 1 goal, 1 assist; Arianna Guerra 1 goal; Katelyn Billoch 1 goal; Kyrsten Mesa 1 goal; Catherine Cabrera 1 assist; Daniela Todd 1 assist. Dor (3-1).

GIRLS: Doral Academy 3, Venice 1: Emma Salas 1 goal; Nicole Gallego 1 goal; Arianna Guerra 1 goal; Kyrstin Mesa 1 assist. Dor (2-1).

GIRLS: Parrish Community-Manatee County 1, Doral Academy 0: Dor (1-1).

GIRLS: Doral Academy 1, American Heritage-Plantation 0: Rachel Brown 1 goal; Gkp Ayla Ramos shutout. Dor (1-0).

GIRLS: Florida Christian 7, Everglades Prep 0: Abby Nunez 4 goals, 3 assists; Gabriella Castro 2 goals; Ayleen Amador 1 goal; Cristina Sarquis 2 assists. FC (1-0).

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 6, Carrollton 1: Tessa Abreu 2 goals; Antonella Monsalve 1 goal; Mia Roca 1 goal, 1 assist; Eva Cova 1 goal, 1 assist; Sienna Aviles 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicole Lee 1 assist. Lour (2-0).

GIRLS: MAST 1, LaSalle 0: Camilla Flack 1 goal; Gkp Heidi Schultz shutout. MAST (3-1).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 3, St. Brendan 1: Scarlett Baur 2 goal, 1 assist; Carolina Egea Guimaraes 1 goal; Scarlett Baur 1 assist; Gabriella Feetham 1 assist; Eloise Miles 1 assist. PT (3-0).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 5, Divine Savior 1: Lila Algarin 1 goal, 2 assists; Scarlett Baur 3 goals, 1 assist; Brooklyn Schiffrin 1 goal.

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 4, St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 0: Lila Algarin 3 goals, Carolina Egea Guimaraes 1 goal, 1 assist; Gabriella Feetham 1 assist.

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 3, Key West 0: Olivia Geller 1 goal; Sofi Rua 1 goal; Grace Burke 1 goal; Alexis Tie-Shue 1 assist; Jojo James 1 assist; Sophia Juhasz 1 assist; MF Andrea Paniagua controlled possession; MF Anna Lavernia controlled possession; Gkp Lauren Howard shutout. RE (2-0).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 5, Divine Savior 0: Sofi Rua 3 goals; Johanna James 1 goal; Izzy Chong 1 goal; Anna Lavernia, Andrea Paniagua and Kenzie Connell played outstanding in the middle. RE (1-0).

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Don Soffer Aventura Charter 0: Romiana Witek 2 goals; Gabrielle Stewart 1 goal; Isabella Kleva 1 goal; Isabella Ruffolo 1 goal; Madison Mckeon 1 goal; Rachel Pellisery 1 goal; Marisa Robinson 1 goal. Gkp Camryn Mcewen shutout.

BOYS: Archbishop McCarthy 4, Cooper City 1: Shane Thompson 3 goals; Meshack Waugh 1 goal.

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 4, Highlands Christian 0: Danny Perret-Gentile 3 goals; Deven Garcia 1 goal; Jason Trujillo 2 assists; Danny Perret-Gentile 1 assist; Noah Daswani 1 assist; Gkp Simon Toro 2 saves, shutout. CG (2-0).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 3, Western 0: Dylan Garcia 2 goals; Deven Garcia 1 goal; Danny Perret-Gentile 1 assist; Jason Trujillo 1 assist; Adam Elkott 1 assist. Gkp Simon Toro 5 saves, shutout. CG (1-0).

BOYS: Coral Gables 7, Edison 0: Sky Carrizo 2 goals; Anthony Roles Fotso 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordan Bueso 1 goal, 1 assist; Nico Pedrosa 1 goal, 1 assist; Victor Fialho Ribeiro 1 goal; Stefano Fernandini 1 goal; Gabriel Carrizo 1 assist; Nico Miller 1 assist; Justin Perez 1 assist. CG (2-0).

BOYS: Krop 5, Goleman 0: Adam Waich 2 goals; Jonathan Hooks 1 goal; Max Cornet 1 goal; Valentino Arias 1 goal; Michael Kiblisky 1 assist; Omer Gan-El 1 assist; Abner Salmeron 1 assist; Gkps David Bentolila and Marcos Mizrahi combined shutout. Krop (2-0).

BOYS: LaSalle 1, Gulliver Prep 1: Santiago Sanchez (LaS) 1 goal; Mario Bardi (LaS) 1 assist. LaS (1-0-1).

BOYS: LaSalle 3, Doral Charter 1: Santiago Sanchez 1 goal; Rafael Murta 1 goal; Alvaro Castro 1 goal; Stefano Chiodi 1 assist; Miguel Sosa 1 assist; Nicolas Ortiz 1 assist. LaS (1-0).

BOYS: Miami Beach 4, Southwest 0: Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal, 1 assist; Tommaso Polidori 1 goal, 1 assist; Daniel Jurado 1 goal; Leonardo Oliveira 1 goal; Josmel Nunez 1 assist; Yelvim Bustamante 1 assist. MB (1-0).

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 5, Keys Gate Charter 2: Alex Denaro 2 goals; Christian Sosa 1 goal; Frankie Pines 1 goal; Christian Gardner 1 goal. RE (1-0).

BOYS: University School 7, Hialeah Educational Academy 0: Rafael Guerra 4 goals, 1 assist; Martino Ferro 1 goal; Gabriel Ciffoni 1 goal; Nicholas Marques 1 goal; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo shutout. Univ (2-0).

BOYS: University School 8, Nova 1: Rafael Guerra 2 goals; Raul Leyva 1 goal; Evan Herman 1 goal; Nicolas Marques 1 goal; Daniel Ciffoni 1 goal; Andre Levy 1 goal; Adam Khan 1 goal; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo first win. Univ (1-0).

Football playoffs

Region 3-4M quarterfinals: Stoneman Douglas 48, Santaluces-Lantana 44; Monarch 56, Boca Raton 21.

Region 3-3M quarterfinals: Blanche Ely 28, Dwyer-Palm Beach Gardens 0; Atlantic-Delray Beach 34, Plantation 12.

Region 3-2M quarterfinal: American Heritage-Plantation 43, Inlet Grove-Riviera Beach 7.

