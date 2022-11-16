ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

WRGB

Third co-defendant sentenced for role in fatal Motel 6 shooting

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Desirique Johnson, 23, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of Post-Release Supervision, in Albany County Court Friday morning. On August 16, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to one...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Limo operator charged in crash deaths sues judge, demanding reinstatement of plea deal

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The man facing charges for the fatal Schoharie limo crash now suing the judge who threw out his original guilty plea agreement!. Nauman Hussain’s attorney says the suit will aim to compel Judge Peter Lynch to reinstate the deal -- which would have seen Hussain sentenced to five years’ probation -- for the 2018 crash that claimed 20 lives!
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Mother reacts to sentencing of man that left her child paralyzed

TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One of the two people connected in the 2021 shooting that paralyzed a boy in Troy faced sentencing on Friday. Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison and five years parole for his role in the drive-by shooting of a home on O’Neil Street that left then-12 year old MJ Rivera paralyzed from the waist down.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Redburn sued over racist, unsafe, hostile workplace, new lawsuit alleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A property management company - operating under one of the Capital Region’s well known developers - is being sued for allegedly fostering a racist, unsafe and hostile work environment. “Monkey”, the N-word, “the felony crew” are just several of the racial slurs four former...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Jury finds man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man, charged with the fatal stabbing death of another Albany man was found guilty. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March, officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and New Scotland Avenue...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard retires from ministry

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese announced Friday he is "fully retired" from ministry. Hubbard retired as bishop at age 75, as is required, and continued to serve the diocese as a priest, but is now stepping down due to a church policy that prohibits any priest accused of sexual abuse from functioning publicly as a priest. In 2019, Hubbard was named in a lawsuit, accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy during the 1990s.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Advocates rally for more Progressive Criminal Justice reform in Albany

Wednesday afternoon more than a dozen advocates for criminal justice reform rallied in Albany, hoping for more progressive laws for incarcerated people. The rally was organized by Communities, not Cages, a group that claims more than 70% of New York's prison population is black or brown. The group also claims...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Emergency room wait times raise frustrations

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ER wait times are causing frustration for many here in the Capital Region -- from hospital employees to EMTs to patients. We've previously reported about how long wait times at emergency rooms are causing a strain on local EMS crews who are waiting for patients to be transferred to the ER.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Education Department pushes for end to Native American mascots, calls out local district

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The state Education Department (NYSED) is stepping up their crackdown on the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos. In a memo sent Thursday, the Department says districts that need to make changes need to be committed to doing so by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, or face penalties including removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
WRGB

One man injured after being shot inside of a Troy store

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are on the scene of a shooting inside of a store on Middleburgh Street. According to Troy police, one person was injured an a Thursday afternoon shooting, just before 3:00 PM. Police advise of delays and road closures in the area of...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady Holiday tree to decorate East Capitol Park in Albany

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The second tree has been cut down and is making it's way to downtown Albany. This tree was cut down, donated from a home in Schenectady. The Empire “Skate” Plaza rink will open for skating this season at noon on Friday, December 2, weather permitting.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

School districts work to adapt to rise in Latino population

ALBANY - School administrators are looking at how they can further meet the needs of Latino students, a population on the rise. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows Latinos will make up an even more significant percentage of all public school students by 2030. There are a lot...
ALBANY, NY

