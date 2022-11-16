Read full article on original website
WRGB
Fourth suspect pleads guilty in death of Ieasha Merritt, to be sentenced in January
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Tevin Alvarez, 30, a Schenectady resident, will be sentenced in January to 20 years to life in state prison, after he pled guilty Friday in Schenectady County Court, to Murder in the Second Degree for the killing of Ieasha Merritt on July 5, 2020. Alvarez...
WRGB
Third co-defendant sentenced for role in fatal Motel 6 shooting
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Desirique Johnson, 23, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of Post-Release Supervision, in Albany County Court Friday morning. On August 16, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to one...
WRGB
Albany men facing felony drug charge in Saratoga County, 260g of cocaine seized
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — On Nov. 10, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Maurice M. Trichilo, 33, and Dwayne J. Cooper, 35, both of Albany, following a narcotics operation in the Town of Ballston. Trichilo and Cooper are accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine...
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of stabbing two at a 'Stop the Steal' rally in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man who was convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany was sentenced. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
WRGB
Limo operator charged in crash deaths sues judge, demanding reinstatement of plea deal
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The man facing charges for the fatal Schoharie limo crash now suing the judge who threw out his original guilty plea agreement!. Nauman Hussain’s attorney says the suit will aim to compel Judge Peter Lynch to reinstate the deal -- which would have seen Hussain sentenced to five years’ probation -- for the 2018 crash that claimed 20 lives!
WRGB
One man sentenced in connection to shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the sentencing of Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, in connection to the 2021 shooting that paralyzed MJ Rivera, 12, also of Troy. On March 8, 2021, MJ Rivera was struck in the back with a bullet inside of...
WRGB
Home healthcare worker accused of raping a woman under his care, say police
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — East Greenbush Police say they have arrested a home healthcare worker, accused of rape. According to investigators, the 42-year-old female victim was under the care of 29-year-old Zaquan Gordon. Gordon was arrested after a yearlong investigation and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail, pending...
WRGB
Man just released from Sch'dy jail, accused of stealing county van with tools
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A homeless man recently released from the Schenectady County Jail is accused of stealing a county vehicle with tools inside, according to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 39-year-old Edward G. Richardson was released from the jail back on November 10th on unrelated charges,...
WRGB
Mother reacts to sentencing of man that left her child paralyzed
TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One of the two people connected in the 2021 shooting that paralyzed a boy in Troy faced sentencing on Friday. Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison and five years parole for his role in the drive-by shooting of a home on O’Neil Street that left then-12 year old MJ Rivera paralyzed from the waist down.
WRGB
Redburn sued over racist, unsafe, hostile workplace, new lawsuit alleges
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A property management company - operating under one of the Capital Region’s well known developers - is being sued for allegedly fostering a racist, unsafe and hostile work environment. “Monkey”, the N-word, “the felony crew” are just several of the racial slurs four former...
WRGB
Jury finds man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man, charged with the fatal stabbing death of another Albany man was found guilty. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March, officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and New Scotland Avenue...
WRGB
1 Year Later: AG's Office continues Spa City police civil rights violation investigation
It has been one year since the New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into alleged civil rights violations by Saratoga Springs Police Officers for their arrests of Black Lives Matter activists during a July 2021 protest. The Attorney Generals' office wouldn't comment on the investigation Tuesday,...
WRGB
Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard retires from ministry
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese announced Friday he is "fully retired" from ministry. Hubbard retired as bishop at age 75, as is required, and continued to serve the diocese as a priest, but is now stepping down due to a church policy that prohibits any priest accused of sexual abuse from functioning publicly as a priest. In 2019, Hubbard was named in a lawsuit, accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy during the 1990s.
WRGB
Advocates rally for more Progressive Criminal Justice reform in Albany
Wednesday afternoon more than a dozen advocates for criminal justice reform rallied in Albany, hoping for more progressive laws for incarcerated people. The rally was organized by Communities, not Cages, a group that claims more than 70% of New York's prison population is black or brown. The group also claims...
WRGB
Emergency room wait times raise frustrations
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ER wait times are causing frustration for many here in the Capital Region -- from hospital employees to EMTs to patients. We've previously reported about how long wait times at emergency rooms are causing a strain on local EMS crews who are waiting for patients to be transferred to the ER.
WRGB
Education Department pushes for end to Native American mascots, calls out local district
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The state Education Department (NYSED) is stepping up their crackdown on the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos. In a memo sent Thursday, the Department says districts that need to make changes need to be committed to doing so by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, or face penalties including removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.
WRGB
One man injured after being shot inside of a Troy store
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are on the scene of a shooting inside of a store on Middleburgh Street. According to Troy police, one person was injured an a Thursday afternoon shooting, just before 3:00 PM. Police advise of delays and road closures in the area of...
WRGB
Schenectady Holiday tree to decorate East Capitol Park in Albany
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The second tree has been cut down and is making it's way to downtown Albany. This tree was cut down, donated from a home in Schenectady. The Empire “Skate” Plaza rink will open for skating this season at noon on Friday, December 2, weather permitting.
WRGB
New 'Bond in Motion' exhibit opens at Saratoga Automobile Museum
Saratoga Springs, NY — A new 'Bond in Motion' exhibit will open Thursday at the Saratoga Automobile Museum. It features all the iconic fast cars behind some of the most memorable chase scenes ever filmed in the 007 film series. It comes 60 years after the first James Bond...
WRGB
School districts work to adapt to rise in Latino population
ALBANY - School administrators are looking at how they can further meet the needs of Latino students, a population on the rise. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows Latinos will make up an even more significant percentage of all public school students by 2030. There are a lot...
