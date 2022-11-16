CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The state Education Department (NYSED) is stepping up their crackdown on the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos. In a memo sent Thursday, the Department says districts that need to make changes need to be committed to doing so by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, or face penalties including removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.

CAMBRIDGE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO