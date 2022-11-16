Read full article on original website
Bay High Student adds another flag receptacle box in community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Bay High school student is helping store torn and worn American flags until they can properly be retired. Kaial Hajik has added his 6th flag receptacle box. This latest one is at Bay High school. The boxes are from the allegiance flag supply. They are a part of his Eagle Scout project where he raised money to get supplies to build these boxes.
Local school showcases student’s art in a creative way
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local middle school is showcasing student artwork in a colorful display. It’s unique because of the way it shines under a black light. Bozeman Middle School’s elementary art teacher, Jessica Pettis, said many of her students didn’t attend last year’s Best-Of-The-Bay Art Show. She decided to bring the glow […]
Former Gulf Coast State College president recognized for his accomplishments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees bestowed the honor of one of their most beloved presidents, President Emeritus. The board of Trustees awarded the title to Dr. Larry Tyree at the GCSC board meeting. Dr. Tyree came to Gulf Coast Community College in 1975 as the Senior Vice […]
Mosley High School senior accepted to two prestigious colleges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) – Mosley High School Senior Xander Goodwin received acceptance letters from two culinary schools to further his education in fine art. Goodwin was accepted into the Culinary Institute of America in New York and Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. “It felt really good, just because I like to be able […]
Bay County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Heroes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is shining light on our heroes. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Friday. It took place at the Florida State University campus in Panama City. The goal was to thank first responders for their courage,...
BSCO Operation Thankful
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving. Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise. Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a...
Arnold High School’s Got Hope Club raises money for cancer patients
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Arnold high school club is bringing hope to cancer patients. The “Got Hope Club” is an organization that helps support pediatric cancer patients. They raise money by having a powder puff football game, they’ll use the money to fill care packages....
GCSC is bringing STEM to the forefront with groundbreaking ceremony
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grassy parcel of land on Gulf Coast State College’s campus in Panama City won’t be empty for much longer. College officials broke ground on a state-of-the-art three-story STEM center Thursday morning. It will have science-related labs, lecture space, and offices for faculty.
Kidcam Visits Dean Bozeman School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the 5th graders at Dean Bozeman School on Thursday. Chris talked to the kids about the water cycle, clouds, tornadoes, air pressure, and weather instruments. Check out the video of the kids that aired on the 5 and 6 pm news!! Thanks again for your hospitality!
Canned goods needed to feed 550 families on Thanksgiving
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Thankful’ initiative is going to provide 550 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals this year. But they need the community’s help to make it happen. Each family will receive a turkey, stuffing mix, kool-aid, canned green beans and corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, […]
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cadence Richey is an eighth grader at Mowat Middle School. “I feel very honored to win that award,” Cadence said. “I never thought I would be winning that award.”. Cadence enjoys his algebra class even if he said it isn’t his best subject....
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
Panama City looks to marketing firm to bring in new business
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the past four years Panama City’s leaders have turned to the national marketing firm kglobal to share their story. The firm worked to get stories in the media about the town and created videos about Hurricane Michael, the 2020 census, and an affordable housing program.
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
Panama City spent $1.5 million in marketing for hurricane recovery, housing program
This is Part 1 of our investigation into Panama City’s spending on marketing. Part 2 is here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite budget pressures in other areas Panama City has pushed forward with an expensive marketing strategy since Hurricane Michael that has cost $1.5 million in four years. That spending was with an outside […]
A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar. More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach. Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide […]
Salvage Santa is back
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For decades Mike Jones has been known as Salvage Santa in Bay County. Every year he collects donated bikes and toys in order to help underprivileged kids in the area. This year he is back and needs more items. “We need toys for children under...
Wear It Wednesday with Lo Maintenance Living
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The colder temperatures outside have Sam and Jessica digging out their winter clothes. In this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Sam and Jessica shopped their own closet to create their looks. They realized, while doing so, their closets need some organizational help!. Lauren Lee from...
Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo. Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting. It includes a new warehouse and more space for...
Bay Real Time Operations Center celebrates a successful year of solving crime
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been one year since the Bay County Sheriff’s Office launched the game-changing program that helps solve crimes quicker than ever before. Deputies said the Bay Real Time Operations Center, otherwise known as BAYROC, has played a massive role in solving an entire list of cases.
