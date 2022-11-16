PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Bay High school student is helping store torn and worn American flags until they can properly be retired. Kaial Hajik has added his 6th flag receptacle box. This latest one is at Bay High school. The boxes are from the allegiance flag supply. They are a part of his Eagle Scout project where he raised money to get supplies to build these boxes.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO