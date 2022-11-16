>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO