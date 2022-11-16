ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Community Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual 24-Hour Giving Day

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and The Finger Lakes, Inc.’s fourth annual, 24-hour giving day returned to the region, this evening. The event is called FLXGives. Sara Shaut is the Vice President of Programs for the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and The Finger Lakes, Inc....
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Holiday fundraising kicks off with Elmira Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y., (WENY) -- The Elmira Salvation Army has hit the ground running to raise money and supplies for local families this winter. That includes a coat drive, and volunteers ringing the bell for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It's an absolute joy to serve in a community where people...
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend

The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History

At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Coffee with the Chief Returns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - "Coffee with the Chief" returns this Friday, November 16th in downtown Elmira. The event will take place at the Elmira Tea and Coffee House on West Water Street this Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 P-M. People can meet EPD chief Anthony Alvernaz and learn more about...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Luncheon Held to Honor and Inform Vets About Local Resources

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Male veterans gathered at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen for a luncheon on Thursday afternoon to recognize their service and learn about the local resources available to them. Kristine Gardner, a veteran service officer for Schuyler County, helped put together the luncheon to give...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service Celebrates 50 years

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Leadership and staff for the Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service (CARS) came together at the Hotel Ithaca on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate the organizations 50th anniversary. As a special part of the event the founder of CARS, Jason Wittman, M.P.S., was recognized for his achievements of providing care for people struggling with addiction for so many years.
NewsChannel 36

Southern Tier a cappella chorus recognized internationally, previews upcoming events

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Southern Tier performance group recognized internationally for its talent is looking to spread holiday cheer. Crystal Chords Women's a Cappella Chorus was recently recognized by Harmony, Inc. in multiple categories. Out of a group of 25 choruses, the Southern Tier group received 5th Place at the Harmony, Incorporated International Convention on Nov. 4.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Keuka Lake Wine Trail

PENN YAN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're talking with the Keuka Lake Wine Trail. The wine trail has a number of events planned for 2023. Visitors to their website can learn more about their member wineries, as well as ways to plan your visit.
PENN YAN, NY
iheart.com

Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County

>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

House damaged in Athens fire

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Athens Monday night that didn’t leave any reports of injuries. The Athens Borough Fire Department said that the calls for the fire went out around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a home on Spruce Street. Several trucks and engines, as well as […]
ATHENS, PA
NewsChannel 36

Centre Stage Community Theatre presents: 'More Than Meets The Eye'

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Centre Stage Community Theatre is kicking off its play Friday at the Corning-Painted Post Middle School Theater. The theatre troop's 11-person production of 'More Than Meets The Eye' opens its curtains Friday night at 7:30 p.m. "It's been a lot of fun," said Patty Sardo,...
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman with suspended license threatens people with car

Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Missing teen in Clinton County found safe

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPDATE:. The 17-year-old was found safe around 7:20 p.m., according to Lock Haven Police. Check back for more information as it becomes available. Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
HORSEHEADS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy